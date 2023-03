Scholz himself was relaxed: In recent years, the presentation of the benchmarks “has been postponed again and again, even when I was finance minister,” he said in Munich. “It never really caused a lot of excitement, not now, at least not for me.” Economics Minister Robert Habeck also tried to smooth things over. “It’s not a big drama,” said the Green politician. “We simply have an objective problem in the household.” We try to solve it together.