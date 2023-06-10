Home » That’s why real estate is not passive income, says investor
Business

That’s why real estate is not passive income, says investor

by admin
That’s why real estate is not passive income, says investor

Investor Janina Ellen Sari owns over 300 properties – but she finds the term “passive income” misleading.
Urbyo

Janina Ellen Sari owns over 300 properties. However, she would not describe the money she earns from renting as passive income.

The reason: According to her, as an investor you bear responsibility and, among other things, have to take care of the development of the property. It takes time and commitment, Sari tells Business Insider.

The real estate expert told us which points you should consider as an owner.

A regular income without working – that’s what many people want. There are a few guides on how you can build up such a passive income. Real estate investments are often recommended in this context. The reason for this is obvious: If you rent out real estate, you have regular income.

In an interview with Business Insider, however, real estate investor Janina Ellen Sari pointed out that real estate income is not as passive as one might think. The expert has over 300 properties and works in a management position at a real estate start-up.

See also  It all depends on the Fed: strategists remain bullish for coming quarters, 'stay-at-home' appeal remains high among sectors

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy