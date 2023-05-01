Home » That’s why Russia’s economy has little to offer China
That’s why Russia’s economy has little to offer China

China could be afraid of US sanctions.
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

According to an analyst, China is reluctant to trade with Russia. Beijing is therefore afraid of US sanctions.

“Contrary to popular belief, Moscow doesn’t have much to offer Beijing. China is not buying Russian oil and gas at a huge discount and it wants a wide range of energy suppliers,” writes analyst Agathe Demarais.

In fact, trade with Russia accounts for only 2 percent of all Chinese supplies.

Despite talks on a borderless partnership between Moscow and Beijing, China is reluctant to increase trade with Russia, according to analyst Agathe Demarais. In an article in „Foreign Affairs“ She pointed out downsides to the Russian economy that limit deeper cooperation between the two allies. Both nations have set a trade target of $200 billion for this year.

“Contrary to popular belief, Moscow doesn’t have much to offer Beijing. China isn’t buying Russian oil and gas at a big discount and it wants a wide range of energy suppliers,” she wrote. “In other words, Russia’s much-heralded turn to China is unlikely to be as successful as Putin and Xi claim.”

Although China‘s exports to Russia rose 12.8 percent in 2022, Demarais pointed out that this was partly due to currency fluctuations and trade growth with non-ally lagged. For example, China‘s exports to Australia and India increased by about 20 percent last year.

Sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine have tended to strengthen President Vladimir Putin's backing, researchers say.

Western sanctions against Russia are strengthening Putin’s support among the population, two new studies show

Trade with Russia accounts for only two percent

Indeed, trade with Russia accounts for only 2 percent of China‘s exports and does not bring sanctions-holden shipments, such as needed semiconductors, to Moscow. Meanwhile, Russian exports to China are also less pronounced than they appear, Demarais said. While exports rose sharply, this was partly due to high commodity prices such as oil. The total volume of imports, on the other hand, remains modest. Imports from Russia account for just four percent of China‘s imports, similar in volume to Malaysia.

Demarais listed reasons why Russia is not that attractive to Chinese companies. First, the Russian economy was in recession last year and is likely to stagnate at best this year. Chinese firms may also be deterred by the recent abolition of intellectual property protections in Russia.

But the main reason for China‘s limited interest in the Russian market is fear of US sanctions, Demarais wrote. According to recently leaked US documents this fear is also shared by the Russian side. “A look at China‘s customs data makes it clear that China has the upper hand in its economic ties with Russia and that Beijing seems in no rush to offer the Kremlin an economic lifeline,” she said.

China expects five percent economic growth – but experts have expected more

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.

