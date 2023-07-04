That’s why the Airbus A321XLR will change the aviation industry

The Airbus A321XLR is expected to enter the market at Middle East Airlines in early 2024. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Airbus A321XLR is the European aircraft manufacturer’s latest narrow-body aircraft, capable of flying non-stop for up to 11 hours.

The revolutionary aircraft will open up new, previously uneconomical routes and connect more city pairs, writes our author Taylor Rains.

Airlines are ordering the A321XLR as a replacement aircraft for aging jets like the Boeing 757.

Thousands of media, photographers, exhibitors and industry experts flocked to the Paris Air Show in mid-June for the ultimate showcase of aerospace products and technologies. The star of the event, which takes place every two years, was the Airbus A321XLR, which celebrated its airshow debut on June 19th to great media hype.

The Airbus A321XLR: an innovation

Hundreds of people lined the streets and chalet decks to watch as the Xtra Long Range jet dove into the sky, climbed and took off. The excitement was palpable as the next-generation narrowbody aircraft is in the process of being certified and is expected to hit the market in early 2024.

Having already reported on the development of long-haul flights with narrow-body aircraft I was very excited about the latest innovation. And having seen it take to the skies, I feel the XLR is exactly what the industry needs as post-pandemic demand increases, people seek more point-to-point flights and airlines continue to modernize their fleets.

The A321XLR can open up new routes thanks to its additional fuel tank

Premium Aerotec’s first rear center fuel tank for the Airbus A321XLR. Premium AEROTEC

Narrow-body aircraft have been crossing the Atlantic for decades, such as JetBlue flying from Boston to London on an A321LR and Icelandair flying from New York to Reykjavik on a Boeing 757.

The large center tank of the A321XLR however, allows non-stop flights of up to 8690.5 kilometers (11 hours), which is 24 kilometers more than the A321LR, giving airlines additional flexibility.

This is particularly helpful in underserved markets, as the XLR gives airlines the opportunity to open up previously uneconomical routes and effectively avoid stopovers between city pairs with low demand.

American Airlines, which has ordered 50 XLRs, has suggested routes like Raleigh, North Carolina, direct to London – meaning passengers don’t have to stop at the Charlotte or New York hubs en route.

“American likes the A321 and we can do a number of things with the XLR, including serving routes where a 787 can’t fly, but where we still have a nice inflight product,” said Jason Reisinger, managing director of Global Network Planning at American, at a Routes Americas 2023 panel in March. Reisinger is probably playing on that brand new business class product “Flagship Suite” to the American Airlines will introduce on its future Boeing 787 and XLRs from 2024.

The XLR will offer more convenience and economy

Ein Rendering des Airbus A321XLR.

Airbus

According to an Airbus spokesman, the XLR offers incredible economics, including a 30 percent reduction in fuel burn compared to the Boeing 757. As he explained at the show to Business Insider, this is not at the expense of capacity, as the plane will fly between 180 and 180 in a two-class configuration and can hold 220 people – similar to the 757 that Icelandair replaced by the XLR.

In addition, passenger comfort will not be compromised as Airbus has developed new systems that Better regulate things like ventilation, temperature and noise on board and offer more space in the overhead compartments – which hopefully reduces the annoying checks at the gate.

Perhaps most importantly, the XLR will be the perfect replacement aircraft for the fleet as airlines swap out aging jets for ones with better engines and better aerodynamics. Not only is this beneficial for the airline, but the advanced systems can also reduce pilot workload and overall stress.

“The new Airbus A321XLR is an ideal one-for-one replacement for the older, less efficient aircraft currently operating between some of the key cities in our intercontinental route network,” said Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, in a statement Press release from December 2019in which he announced an XLR order for 50 aircraft.

An Airbus spokesman told Business Insider at the show that the XLR will cost half the cost of flying between Paris and New York compared to a widebody, but will also generate less revenue due to the lower seating capacity: “It’s a balance,” he said he.

The XLR has already received hundreds of orders

A rendering of the American A321XLR. airbus

Since its world premiere in 2019, the XLR has received over 500 orders from more than 25 airlines, an Airbus spokesman at the air show told Business Insider. In addition to the two already mentioned orders from American and United Airlines from all over the world have shown interest in the XLR jet.

Other orders include four from launch customer Middle East Airlines13 from JetBlue, an unnamed number from Indian airline IndiGo, 20 from Australian airline Qantas, 30 from Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X, 10 from Chilean low-cost airline Sky Airline and seven from Czech Airlines.

The diversity of operators who have placed orders underscores the aircraft’s versatility. It can fit into both mainline and low-cost airline business models.

IndiGo’s order is of particular interest to the region as India traditionally lacks long-haul connections to cities in Europe and Southeast Asia. However, the XLR will help avoid frequent stopovers and create more direct connections, such as from New Delhi to Seoul or from Mumbai to Amsterdam, which are currently served by wide-body aircraft.

“This order is an important milestone as it reaffirms our mission to strengthen India’s air connectivity, which in turn will boost economic growth and mobility,” sagte IndiGo-CEO Ronojoy Dutta im Oktober 2019.

