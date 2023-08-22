That’s why the climate crisis scares me when I think about my pension

The author, Jackie Lam. Courtesy of Jackie Lam

My friends and I are not sure how the climate crisis will affect our retirement, just that it will.

If I live in a place with natural disasters, home insurance will not be a guarantee.

Rather than making concrete plans for my retirement, I just need to be prepared for whatever comes.

A few months ago my friends and I went to Sunday brunch. One of those present mentioned the climate crisis and how it is affecting everything from the economy to the way we live and think about our future. Another friend replied: “The good thing about climate change is that it gives me a reason to move.”

I only marginally noticed my friend’s answer, but he addressed something that gives me food for thought: Where will we be living in, say, 40 years? And how will that ultimately affect our retirement plans? My colleagues and I – freelance writers living in different parts of the country, the West Coast, the Pacific Northwest, Utah, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee – talk a lot about the climate crisis that is affecting our future.

The crisis is making it difficult to decide on home ownership

With ice caps melting and sea levels rising, the prospect of buying a home when the weather can change dramatically and be extreme or unpredictable is ominous. Let’s say I want to buy a home in an area prone to coastal flooding, violent storms, extreme heat, frequent and intense droughts, and wildfires. Do I have to move then? Or if I wanted to stay put, how much would I have to spend to remodel my home to accommodate these weather changes?

The climate crisis will also affect household insurance. On the one hand, it can make the contributions more expensive. It can also affect the availability of insurance. Insurance companies are already either withdrawing from offering home insurance or not offering new offerings in California. The reconstruction costs due to the extreme weather conditions and natural disasters we have experienced are too high.

As a resident of Southern California, I had to be evacuated when a fire raged near my cabin in a canyon area. Last winter we had record rainfall. After the fire, I was denied renters insurance. I recently applied and now have insurance, but it was difficult for a while because I lived in a high-risk area.

If I ever decide to buy a home, what if the value of my home decreases due to the risks related to the climate crisis? How difficult will it be to get home insurance where I live? And how would that affect the market and how easy would it be to sell my house?

It’s hard to know where to retire

When it comes to where I will settle down in retirement, the climate crisis casts another shadow. My friends talk about relocating to different parts of the country for retirement, and they all have their reasons – lower cost of living, closer to family, a more comfortable lifestyle, or a region that better suits their lifestyle.

But if I’m saving up to buy a home in Arizona or a beachfront condo in Florida in a few decades, is that a wise decision? With sea level rise, certain areas of the United States are particularly at risk.

Here in California, housing costs are predicted to increase. This means that affordable housing will become scarcer. It’s probably best to keep an eye on the experts’ forecasts and try to be flexible. Saving for a retirement home is like trying to hit a moving target.

This is ruining my retirement plans

Since it’s hard to predict where I’ll retire and whether it makes sense to buy a house in certain areas, it’s affecting my retirement savings. At the moment I have to assume that I will continue to rent.

Housing costs are an important part of saving and planning for retirement. It’s a little frustrating not knowing how much I’m going to need for my golden years. What I do know is that I will depend on my pension and savings, among other things.

Even if much is not yet known about the effects of climate change, I have decided to draw up a plan for retirement provision. No matter what happens, it’s important to stay informed, be open to change and uncertainty, and do what I can to plan in my little corner of the world.

