That’s why the sirens sound on Thursday

The sirens are wailing again: Anyone who has a relatively new smartphone and has installed warning apps could be startled at 11 a.m. this Thursday, September 14, 2023, when it rings, blows and beeps several times. If you have a very old cell phone or no cell phone at all, are in a rural area without warning sirens and have neither the radio nor the television turned on, you may not notice anything at all nationwide warning day 2023.

