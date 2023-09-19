Home » That’s why Villeroy & Boch is now buying Ideal Standard
Business

That’s why Villeroy & Boch is now buying Ideal Standard

Villeroy & Boch is primarily anchored in Central and Northern Europe and Asia. Ideal Standard, on the other hand, focuses on Great Britain, Italy, the Middle East and North Africa. The company also relies on project business, for example with hotels. Göring and CFO Warncke see additional growth potential. They are even euphoric enough to promise that none of Ideal Standard’s more than 7,000 employees will be laid off. Management should also be retained. Maybe in two years it will be a matter of “optimizing” something, says Göring.

Ideal Standard wasn’t doing well until recently. Since 2018, the company has been owned by two private equity firms. For years, the company was primarily concerned with restructuring, optimization and closing production facilities. According to Göring, Ideal Standard still has eight production plants today. In 2017 there were 15. Things went better recently. In 2022, the company’s adjusted Ebitda was around 74 million euros. Villeroy & Boch says it is only buying four of the Ideal Standard companies, namely the operational parts. The company does not take over indebted companies, says Göring. The company is financing the transaction using existing liquid assets and borrowed capital of around 250 million euros.

