The extraordinary bonus assigned by the budget law to civil servants will be equal to 1.5% of the salary. The maneuver dedicates one billion euros to this item, but the actual expenditure will be higher, around 1.8 billion. As always happens when it comes to public salaries, in fact, the budget law thinks of the money to be allocated to the central public administration. But the same economic benefits must be replicated in healthcare, regions, provinces, municipalities, metropolitan cities, universities and so on, all public administrations that finance personnel expenditure with their own autonomous budgets.

And that, particularly in local authorities, with the increase in the weight of salaries they generally see the space for new hires shrinking. The central PA, of which ministries, tax agencies, non-economic public bodies such as INPS or Inail and schools are the main representatives, accounts for about 55% of the total wage bill of public employees. Hence the estimate of 1.8 billion in overall expenditure for the one-off introduced by the Maneuver: of which only one billion weighs on the public finance balances because the rest will have to be covered in some way within the local budgets. However, around 1.15 billion in all will end up in the accounts of the 3.2 million civil servants, because the figure is gross of contributions and Irap.

The billion that has managed to make its way through the traffic of entries and exits of the maneuver is destined for the bargaining fund. But the one-off payment, spread over the 13 months of the year, will not end up on the negotiating table, also because there is little to negotiate. The mechanism translates into a fixed 1.5% increase in gross salary: the funds will be distributed by decree from the Ministry of Economy.

But what is this extraordinary “accessory emolument” in fact? The mechanism arises from the need to give something to civil servants in times of skyrocketing inflation, not having the necessary funds available for the actual contract renewal (those just signed concern 2019/21, and all the managerial part is still missing) , which precisely because of the price race would ask for almost 10 billion euros for the central PA and about 16 billion for the entire public administration.

In fact, however, it is not a real anti-inflation bonus. Because the high cost of living mainly affects medium-low incomes, while the fixed percentage increase obviously offers higher figures for the higher ones. In ministries, for example, the increase is worth 20.8 euros gross per month in the lowest salary bracket, while it reaches an average of 54 euros for second-level executives and rises to 74 euros for the first bracket, where objectively inflation bites less.