The 1/5 is not Landini’s toy. Meloni played them to the unions

Business

Landini was very annoyed by the CDM which has to approve the labor decree which contains the cut of the tax wedge, placed on May 1st. The decisive measure can wait. Today we must celebrate non-work

Giorgia Meloni and the governmentmet yesterday the trade union trimurti led by the head Maurizio Landini for the CGIL, with Luigi Sbarra for the CISL and Pierpaolo Bombardieri for the UIL.

Landini he was very annoyed by the CDM which must approve the work decree which contains the cut of the tax wedge, placed on May 1st. The decisive measure can wait. Today we must celebrate non-work.

He was also furious at having been summoned at the “last minute”, only yesterday, according to him a sign of arrogance, arrogance and personal dislike.

Indeed for the unions April 30 is seen as a day before a holiday and since the desire to work for the bosses of the workers has always been hidden, this has caused him some fatigue.

He would have preferred to sit comfortably on the sofa to watch the match but alas – sometimes – you also have to work, even for the trade unionists.

But unfortunately the concepts of work and union – as Meloni said – are often orthogonal.

Even when he led a then small party, the premier has always seen Labor Day as a hypocritical act because the unions are only interested in the numbers of members and not the workers, as he said in 2019 in Jesolo at the demonstration “Bewilderment”.

Your meeting lasted two and a half hours and will surely have exhausted you Landini who is not used to dealing with governments in which he doesn’t have friends who can support him and for this reason he appeared so nervous and suspicious.

