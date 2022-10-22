(Original title: The 1 billion sea breeze project detonated the sector, and the concept of wind power was collectively lifted! The capital from the north was rushing to raise more than 100 million shares, and the list of pre-increased shares was released)

Eight shares in the wind power sector have announced their first three-quarter results, all of which are pre-increased.

Haili Wind Power 1 billion yuan to invest in offshore wind power heavy equipment manufacturing project

Yesterday evening, Haili Wind Power announced that the company plans to invest in the construction of Haili offshore wind power heavy equipment manufacturing project in Rushan Economic Development Zone. The total investment of the project is 1 billion yuan, covering an area of ​​about 340 acres, mainly producing offshore wind power towers above 8 megawatts. , monopile foundation and other high-end offshore wind power equipment, with an annual output value of 200,000 tons. Among them, the first phase of the project has an investment of 500 million yuan and covers an area of ​​about 140 mu. It mainly builds offshore wind power monopile foundations and jacket production workshops. The second phase of the project has an investment of 500 million yuan and covers an area of ​​about 200 mu. Cage and accessories production workshop.

The company stated that the Haili offshore wind power heavy equipment manufacturing project planned to be constructed this time aims to make full use of the advantageous conditions of Rushan City to develop offshore wind power, seize the policy opportunity for the development of the offshore wind power industry in Shandong Province, and produce large megawatt high-end offshore wind power equipment. , and the company’s Dongying base complements each other to realize the basic layout of the offshore wind power market in the northern region of China.

Affected by this news, the wind power sector rose as a whole in early trading on October 21. Haili Wind Power opened higher and moved higher, rising 6.25% in early trading. Jinkai Xinneng, Zhenjiang Co., Ltd., China Construction Construction and other stocks closed the daily limit. Dongfang Cable hit the daily limit at the opening and closed up 9.01%. Xinqianglian, Hengrun shares, Wind power concept stocks such as Daikin Heavy Industries were among the top gainers.

It is worth noting that there have been a number of recent announcements on the progress of offshore wind power projects. According to the official website of POWERCHINA, the fourth hydropower bureau won the bid for the Mingyang Shimizu offshore wind tower production project in Japan. This project is not only the first time that the hydropower bureau has entered the Japanese offshore wind power market, but also the first time that China‘s large-scale typhoon-proof wind turbines have entered the Japanese market. On October 13, Goldwind’s 13.6 MW offshore wind turbine independently developed by my country rolled off the assembly line in Fujian Three Gorges Offshore Wind Power International Industrial Park. This unit is currently the largest wind turbine in the world with the largest impeller diameter and the largest single-unit capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, on October 19, Hainan is actively promoting the development and construction of offshore wind power projects. Datang Hainan Energy Development Co., Ltd. Danzhou 1.2 million kilowatt offshore wind power project and Shenergy Hainan CZ2 offshore wind power demonstration project have been approved one after another.

According to reports, during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, Hainan will increase the development of offshore wind power, focusing on the development of 11 sites in the northwest of Lingao, the northwest of Danzhou, the west of Dongfang, the east of Ledong and the southeast of Wanning. The development capacity is about 12.3 million kilowatts. At present, Hainan has identified a total of 6 offshore wind power demonstration and test projects with a total investment of about 96.8 billion yuan; a total of 3 offshore wind power projects supporting construction equipment manufacturing industry projects with a total investment of about 16.5 billion yuan.

Ping An Securities believes that domestically, the large-scale wind turbines continue to advance, and the era of comprehensive parity of offshore wind power is coming. Since the development of offshore wind power has the effect of driving the implementation of the offshore wind manufacturing industry and improving the supply of green power, there is a strong demand for the development of offshore wind power in various regions, which promotes the acceleration of domestic offshore wind power. develop. Overseas, domestic high-quality sea breeze manufacturers have already obtained orders in the European market, and are expected to achieve breakthroughs in other markets such as Asia-Pacific in the future.

8 wind power stocks pre-increase in the first three quarters

Since the beginning of this year, my country’s wind power development process has continued to improve. According to data from the National Energy Administration, as of August 2022, the installed capacity of wind power in my country was about 340 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 16.6%. From January to August, the newly added installed capacity of power generation was 16.14 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 10.3%. The wind power project investment has been completed. 82.8 billion yuan.

According to statistics from Securities Times and Databao, 8 shares in the wind power sector have announced the first three quarters performance forecasts or the first three quarters reports, all of which are pre-increase. In terms of the lower limit of net profit pre-increase, Xiangdian, Dalian Heavy Industry, Jinkaixin can increase.

According to the performance forecast for the first three quarters of Xiangdian, it is expected to achieve a net profit of 183 million yuan to 209 million yuan attributable to the parent, a year-on-year increase of 141.3% to 175.58%. During the reporting period, the sales volume of products in the company’s main business segment increased, the main business income increased compared with the same period of the previous year, and the performance increased compared with the same period of the previous year.

In terms of capital, since October, the wind power sector has received capital from the north to increase its positions. Among the 22 shares that are the subject of Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, 16 shares have increased their shareholdings, with a total increase of 179 million shares. Three Gorges Energy, Energy-saving Wind Power, Dalian Heavy industry’s shareholdings increased the most, with 100 million shares, 25 million shares, and 17 million shares respectively.

Three Gorges Energy’s first three quarters performance report shows that it is expected to achieve a net profit of 6.17 billion yuan attributable to the parent, a year-on-year increase of 36.53%. During the reporting period, the company’s new projects were put into operation for power generation, the total installed capacity increased compared with the same period of the previous year, the power generation increased by 47.40% compared with the same period of the previous year, and the on-grid electricity and operating income increased correspondingly compared with the same period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: All information content of Databao does not constitute investment advice. The stock market is risky, and investment should be cautious.

