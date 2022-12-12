The market and the standings

Even in 2022 (data at the end of November, but December historically has very little impact on the final result) the favorite motorcycles of Italians are the crossovers, a new name to broadly define the road enduros of the past, so dear to more mature motorcyclists. Worth noting are a couple of incursions of naked bikes that continue to reap acclaim among Italian motorcyclists. The first aspect that emerges is that the first two bikes each sell more than double the third place: Benelli Trk 502 and Bmw R 1250 Gs, in fact, are the masters, with only 744 registrations to separate the third and tenth position. Second note: Yamaha is the only manufacturer with two models in the top 10 positions, the Ténéré and the Tracer 9. The sports, custom and touring models finish outside the top 10 positions. Let’s see in detail the top 10 positions.