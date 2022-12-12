Home Business The 10 best-selling motorcycles in 2022
Business

The 10 best-selling motorcycles in 2022

by admin
The 10 best-selling motorcycles in 2022

The market and the standings
Even in 2022 (data at the end of November, but December historically has very little impact on the final result) the favorite motorcycles of Italians are the crossovers, a new name to broadly define the road enduros of the past, so dear to more mature motorcyclists. Worth noting are a couple of incursions of naked bikes that continue to reap acclaim among Italian motorcyclists. The first aspect that emerges is that the first two bikes each sell more than double the third place: Benelli Trk 502 and Bmw R 1250 Gs, in fact, are the masters, with only 744 registrations to separate the third and tenth position. Second note: Yamaha is the only manufacturer with two models in the top 10 positions, the Ténéré and the Tracer 9. The sports, custom and touring models finish outside the top 10 positions. Let’s see in detail the top 10 positions.

See also  Qatar Airways wins Airline of the Year title

You may also like

Elon Musk, the attack against Fauci and the...

Banks, funding returns to the priorities of ECB...

The Pnrr does not drive: impact on growth...

Porsche Macan EV spy photos exposed early next...

Interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Steve...

Bank of Italy is autonomous: Visco’s reply to...

Lombardy, calls for tenders: EU funds for 300...

Electricity bills, how time slots work and how...

Microsoft acquires 4% of the London Stock Exchange...

EU stock markets down in the week of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy