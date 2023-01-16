There are as many as 10 Black Swans which could change the cards on the table relating to 2023, in a context in which it is certainly not an excellent period for markets and finance. And if history teaches us anything, it’s that nothing is ever definitive.

The 10 Black Swans were presented by Colin Graham, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies di Robeco.

These are unpredictable positive and negative events, important for the important consequences that could cause strong consequences on the markets.

Goldilocks revenge

“The first scenario is that of a “Goldilocks Revenge”i.e. an economical recipe at the right temperature, neither too hot nor too cold” says the expert, according to which “in this context US inflation peaks in the absence of a recession, the dollar depreciates and the Federal Reserve can sleep soundly, while remaining vigilant.”

“L’Post-Covid fiscal expansion slows down, acting as a brake on excess demand. In the eyes of multi-asset investors, the reduction in default risk makes them very attractive high yield bonds”.

State of emergency

“Alternatively –continued Graham – the Fed may get tired of low long-term rates and revise its inflation target, citing a structural break with the previous regime that has essentially been in place since the global financial crisis”.

According to the expert, the Fed “could argue that the 2% target is too close to zero, stating that the next recession risks plunging the economy into outright deflation. Panic would follow and, for US dollar-denominated bonds, negative yields for the third consecutive year“.

READ ALSO

Fed, here is the 2023 meeting calendar

Disastrous deflation

“Even worse is the deflationary outlook” argues Graham, according to which “the drop in prices seems like excellent news but in reality it would push consumers not to buy anymore, waiting for the goods to become even cheaper in the short term, and would therefore cause a real recession”.

Prima greenwashing e ora impact washing

“The commitment to improve the environmental, social and governance (ESG) profile of companies has assumed enormous importance” the analyst points out. “The problem is that it also led to an increase in ecological facade, greenwashing.

“Another growing problem concerns impact washing or fake positive impactthat is, when companies or investors claim to generate an impact on the territory which, however, is difficult to demonstrate or measure”.

“Sustainability claims may become subject to stricter scrutiny by regulators, the media and investors. Consequently, large financial institutions they will struggle to demonstrate their sustainability characteristics in all aspects of their business”.

Risk premiums

“A lesser known issue concerns risk appetite, which asks multi-asset investors to indicate the level of risk they are willing to accept. These funds are typically divided into three categories.”

“prudent”, i.e. low-risk and invested above all in safer government bonds. “moderate”, which offer a balanced mix between stocks and bonds; or “aggressive”, with apredominant equity allocation.

“The problem is that in 2022 these labels didn’t show much difference – argues Graham – At the end of December the performance gap between these profiles did not exceed 20 basis points (in euro). If this were to repeat itself in 2023, we would have a second year of negative returns for balanced funds, similar to what happened at the bursting of the 2001-2002 tech bubble.

Ukraine, let’s give peace a chance

“But it’s not all bad news”continues the expert, according to which “in the consensual vision prevails the conviction that the war in Ukraine, which in 2022 caused so much volatility in the markets and triggered high inflation around the world, will continue”.

However, among the 10 black swans there is also the prospect of peace.

“However, if peace were to prevail, there would be a more favorable upheaval – continues the head of Robeco’s multi-asset strategies division –We could see a peace dividend: Ukraine would secure its borders with European ‘aid’ and the flows of grain, oil and gas would resume, ending the bottlenecks. The world economies, especially the European ones, would have an advantage in terms of energy costs”.

Antisocial media

“Data protection issues could come to the fore again, resulting in a new crackdown on social media and tougher regulation of big tech platforms and social media. This would change the leadership of the stock market: value companies with careful capital management and the ability to generate quality earnings would reap the greatest benefits on a relative basis”, adds the analyst.

Shocking change of government

“Then there is the possibility of a “shock government change, as in the case of the UK that – recalls Graham, “2022 saw three prime ministers take turns. We could see a major policy change as a ‘major’ government falls, as happened to Boris Johnson and a month later to Liz Truss, resulting in spikes in volatility”.

Upheaval of every plan

“The brief premiership of Truss and the disastrous plan of tax cuts, which forced the Bank of England to take emergency measures to protect the pension sector, have shown how fragile some financial systems can still be”.

“In this scenario, private assets suffer a liquidity flight, liability-driven investing (LDI) is questioned and banks come under increased scrutiny following a cryptocurrency crash,” continues Graham, in the presentation of the 10 Black Swans of 2023.

Progress towards net zero emissions

“In the end, the economic commitment to zero net emissions could surprise positively. There is no turning back on climate: the evidence of climate change continues to mount and COP27 has highlighted how politics plays a key role in determining the balance between climate ambition and implementation”.

“We could witness the creation of a multinational ‘super-fund’ to facilitate the transition to zero emissionssupported by several governments”, adds the expert according to whom “No one has a crystal ball that can perfectly predict events that affect market returns.

“We are ready to face another turbulent year with a contrarian approach, which has generated value in 2022” conclude l’Head of Multi-Asset Strategies di Robeco.