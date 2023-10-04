The 10 most expensive Pokémon cards in the 2023 ranking

Most expensive Pokémon cards in 2023 These are the ten most expensive Pokémon cards of all time in the ranking



The total sum of the most expensive Pokémon cards worldwide in 2022 is almost seven million US dollars. Charizard, Turtok or Pikachu: Which trading card will make it to first place?

Although the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) has existed for more than two decades, the pocket monsters continue to enjoy great popularity. The prices for old and popular cards have already reached six-figure amounts. Which is currently the most valuable Pokémon card? An overview.

What makes Pokémon trading cards so valuable?

20 years ago, one would hardly have imagined that Pokémon trading cards could achieve such prices. Some cards from Charizard, Turtok, Pikachu and Co. are now priced beyond the $100,000 mark per year. But how did such a rapid upswing in cards come about?

Influencers, streamers and YouTubers like Logan Paul gave the trading card game an unexpected boost at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 in the midst of the corona pandemic that was spreading around the world.

Many jumped on the bandwagon, bought dozens of the so-called booster packs and hoped to draw the rarest and therefore most valuable card. In addition to rarity, the condition of the trading cards also plays a large role in determining their value. This particularly affects the older cards, which always achieve the highest prices. International companies like BGS (Beckett Grading Services) or PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) have therefore made it their mission to subject collectibles such as Pokémon cards to a special assessment, known as grading. Cards with a rating of 10 are considered perfect and flawless and are therefore the least common.

These are the ten most expensive Pokémon cards in the world in the 2023 ranking

Platz 10: Tamamushi University Magicarp Promo (66.100 US-Dollar)

This ranks tenth among the most expensive cards in the world Tamamushi University Magicarp. In 1998, Japan’s Shogakukan magazine held a contest for elementary school students that allowed participants to compete in a Pokémon card tournament. The winners were rewarded with the Magikarp Trophy Pokemon Card Promo at the end. This card was only issued in this competition, which is why it is very popular among collectors. A copy was purchased in February 2021 66.100 US-Dollar on the Auction platform PWCC sold.

9th place: Umbreon Gold Star Holo ($70,000)

Umbreon, an evolution of the Pokémon Eevee, is one of the most popular in the entire franchise. So it’s no surprise that a Night Macaw can also be found among the most expensive Pokémon cards. A Umbreon Gold Star Holo with a rating of BGS 9.5 was released in June 2021 for 70.000 US-Dollar sold at auction. The peculiarity of this card is that it was only given out in the fourth season of the Pokemon Players Club 2005 to participants who reached 70,000 XP. So the players had to do it differently than at Tamamushi University Magicarp not only participate, but also win many of their games.

Platz 8: No. 1 Trainer Super Secret Battle (90.000 US-Dollar)

In eighth place among the most expensive Pokémon cards is not a Pokémon, but the trainer card No. 1 Trainer Super Secret Battle. It was given out by the Pokémon Company to winners at a regional tournament in 1999. This card would then grant players participation in a final at a secret location. The card’s silhouette of the popular legendary Pokémon Mewtwo made it even more desirable. In July 2020 one of the extremely rare trainer cards was released for 90.000 US-Dollar sold.

Platz 7: Pokemon World Championships Promo No. 2 Trainer (110.100 US-Dollar)

Another trainer card made it to seventh place in the ranking. The prize card was only issued to winners of the 2006 World Championship in Anaheim, making it extremely rare. According to the grading company PSA, the number of cards in existence is just three copies. One of them finally sold in February 2021 World Championship Promos after more than 150 bids for 110.100 US-Dollar at PWCC.

6th place: Lugia 1st Edition Neo Genesis ($144,300)

The Pokémon Lugia is also one of the fan favorites. This made the first Pokémon card of the legendary water bird from the Neo Genesis set one of the most sought-after for collectors around the world. 2020 brought a 1st Edition Lugia the seller earned $129,000. In May 2021, a BGS-rated Lugia even sold for 144.300 US-Dollar at a PWCC Auction. It was one of three existing cards that were rated a so-called Pristine 10, the highest rating a trading card can receive from BGS.

Platz 5: Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy (150.000 US-Dollar)

The fifth most expensive Pokémon card is the Pokémon Price Card Too often (English Kangaskhan), which was issued at a tournament in Japan in 1998. Only children were allowed to compete with a parent, which is probably unique in the history of Pokémon tournaments. In October 2020, two copies of the rare prize card were finally released for each 150.000 US-Dollar sold, making it one of the most expensive trading cards in the world.

Platz 4: Ishihara GX Promo (Autographed) (247.230 US-Dollar)

The signed version takes fourth place in the ranking Ishihara GX Promo-Karte. What’s special: The artwork features none other than the CEO and President of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara. According to some interviews, this special promo card was distributed to employees at Ishihara’s birthday party in 2017. It is therefore estimated that only 30 to 60 copies of the map exist. In April 2020, one of these extremely rare cards was sold for $50,000, and another for 2021 247.230 US-Dollar at an auction by Goldin Auctions.

Platz 3: Blastoise Wizards of the Coast Presentation Galaxy Star holo (360.000 US-Dollar)

This rare Turtok (English Blastoise) is actually an unfinished card. It was given out as a prototype to various toy stores in 1998 to initially give an idea of ​​what the finished TCG (Trading Card Game) could look like. Thus can Blastoise Wizards of the Coast Presentation Galaxy Star holo be seen as one of the first maps that ever existed. In January 2021, one of these rare collector’s items sold at Heritage Auctions for 360.000 US-Dollargiving Turtok third place.

Platz 2: Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set (369.000 US-Dollar)

The Glurak (Charizard) 1st Edition Shadowless from the Base Set 1999 is probably the best known and most popular Pokémon card in the entire game. In October 2020, rapper Logic paid $226,000 for one of these cards in perfect condition, setting a record. However, two months later it was broken again. On December 12, 2020, a bidder at a PWCC auction paid $350,100, just a few hours later another Base Set Charizard sold for 369.000 US-Dollar. This makes Fire Dragon the second most expensive Pokémon card of all time, according to Goldin Auctions.

Platz 1: Illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo (Pikachu illustrator card) (5.275.000 US-Dollar)

A card that is even more expensive than the 1st Edition Base Set Charizard is the Illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo-Karte. With only around 20 copies printed, it is considered the rarest Pokémon card ever and was distributed by CoroCoro Comics to the winners of a painting competition in 1997. The card reached $243,000 at auction in 2019 and $250,000 a year later. In February 2021, amidst the hype surrounding the Pokémon Trading Card Game, one of the promo cards finally sold for $375,000 at a PWCC auction. This record was also set again just one year later. In February 2022, the card sold for $900,000 at an auction by Goldin Auctions. The latest record for the most expensive Pokémon card in the world was set in April 2022 put up by Youtuber Logan Paul. This one had a Pikachu Illustrator Card for fabulous $5.275 million bought. That’s it Pikachu illustrator card the most expensive Pokémon card in the world.

There were doubts in collector circles about the actual value of this card. It was suspected that Logan Paul deliberately manipulated the auction in order to obtain the highest priced Pokémon card in the world. A comparable collectible, also a Pikachu Illustrator card from 1998, sold for $375,000 on eBay in February 2021, making it the most expensive Pokémon card to date.

The ten most expensive Pokémon cards in the 2023 table

PlatzName/collection cardYearPrice (in US dollars)*1.Illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo (Pikachu illustrator card)19975.275.0002.Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set1999369.000 3.Blastoise Wizards of the Coast Presentation Galaxy Star holo1998360.0004.Ishihara GX Promo (Autographed)2017247.2305.Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy1998150.0006.Lugia 1st Edition Neo Genesis2000144.300 7.

Pokemon World Championships Promo No. 2 Trainer

2006110.1008.No. 1 Trainer Super Secret Battle199990.0009.Umbreon Gold Star Holo200570.00010.Tamamushi University Magicarp Promo199866.100In total 6,881 Mio. US-Dollar

Also read: These are the most expensive paintings in the world in the 2023 ranking

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

