„Forbes“-Ranking These are the ten richest women in the world in 2023
Forbes magazine lists MacKenzie Bezos, Susanne Klatten and Alice Walton, among others. But who is the richest woman in the world in 2023? An overview.
These are the ten richest women in the world in the Forbes 2023 ranking
Platz 10: Abigail Johnson, USA
In 2023, Abigail Johnson was the tenth richest woman in the world. Since 2014 she has been President and CEO of the US investment firm Fidelity Investments and at the same time Chairwoman of the sister capital firm Fidelity International. Your fortune amounts to $22.1 billion.
9th place: Iris Fontbona and family, Chile
The entrepreneur Iris Fontbona Abigail follows in ninth place. She and her children control the mining company Antofagasta. With a fortune as of now $23.8 billion Fontbona is the richest person in Chile.
8th place: MacKenzie Scott, USA
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was married to her for 25 years, made it to the eighth place in the 2023 ranking of the world‘s richest women. They divorced in 2019, as part of the divorce settlement, Jeff Bezos gave his ex-wife 25 percent of his Amazon shares, for a total of four percent of the company’s shares. The 52-year-old currently has assets of $26.3 billion.
7th place: Susanne Klatten, Germany
Susanne Klatten, the heiress of the Quandt family, claims seventh place in the ranking of the richest women in the world. Her net worth is currently at $27.2 billion, an increase of nearly $11 billion compared to 2021. At the time, her fortune was $16.8 billion.
Susanne Klatten holds 19.1 percent of the shares in the car manufacturer BMW. Her late mother, Johanna Quandt, was the third wife of the legendary industrialist Herbert Quandt, who helped BMW become a premium car leader.
6th place: Gina Rinehart, Australia
Gina Rinehart is the Chair of mining and agriculture company Hancock Prospecting Group. It owns 1.2 percent of Australia’s total landmass, according to the Guardian. Gina Rinehart is currently the richest person in Australia and has a net worth of as of 2023 $29.9 billion – an increase of more than six billion dollars compared to the previous year.
5th place: Miriam Adelson and family, USA
The Israeli-American doctor Miriam Adelson made it to fifth place in the ranking. In 1991 she married casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and later inherited his fortune. Compared to the last ranking, she was able to increase her assets by around seven billion US dollars $35.5 billion increase.
Platz 4: Jacqueline Mars, USA
Jacqueline Mars owns an estimated one-third of the Mars food company, the world‘s largest confectionery company, founded by her grandfather. She worked for the company for almost 20 years and served on the group’s board of directors until 2016.
In 2023, the fortune of the 83-year-old amounts to $38 billion – Fourth in the ranking of the richest women in the world.
3rd place: Alice Walton, USA
Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who ranked first in 2021, is still one of the richest women in the world in 2023, albeit now in third place. Your current net worth is $59.3 billion.
2nd place: Julia Koch and family, USA
Julia Koch took second place. Julia Koch and her three children inherited a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries from Koch’s husband David, who died in August 2019 at the age of 79. Born in Iowa, Koch moved to New York City in the 1980s and worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo.
Today “Forbes” estimates the assets of the 60-year-olds $59.9 billion.
1st place: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family, France
Francoise Bettencourt, granddaughter of the founder of L’Oréal, holds the first place in the ranking of the world‘s richest women for 2023. Bettencourt Meyers, 69, and her family own a third of L’Oréal stock and have a net worth of $81.8 billion. She thus defends her position as the richest woman in the world and is also one of the ten richest people in the world.
For comparison: The world‘s richest man, Bernard Arnauld, is currently worth $205.7 billion.
Table: List of the richest women in the world 2023
|Platz
|Name
|Land
|Assets
|1
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family
|France
|81,8 Mrd. Dollar
|2
|Julia Koch and family
|USA
|59,9 Mrd. Dollar
|3
|Alice Walton
|USA
|59,3 Mrd. Dollar
|4
|Jacqueline Mars
|USA
|38 Mrd. Dollar
|5
|Miriam Adelson and family
|USA
|35,5 Mrd. Dollar
|6
|Gina Reinhart
|Australia
|29,9 Mrd. Dollar
|7
|Susanne Klatten
|Deutschland
|27,2 Mrd. Dollar
|8
|MacKenzie Scott
|USA
|26,3 Mrd. Dollar
|9
|Iris Fontbona and family
|Chile
|23,1 Mrd. Dollar
|10
|Abigail Johnson
|USA
|22,1 Mrd. Dollar
|In total
|403,1 Mrd. Dollar
What: Forbes
Also read: These are the richest Europeans in the 2023 ranking