Francoise Bettencourt, granddaughter of the founder of L’Oréal, holds the first place in the ranking of the world‘s richest women for 2023. Bettencourt Meyers, 69, and her family own a third of L’Oréal stock and have a net worth of $81.8 billion. She thus defends her position as the richest woman in the world and is also one of the ten richest people in the world.

For comparison: The world‘s richest man, Bernard Arnauld, is currently worth $205.7 billion.