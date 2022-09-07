From September 5th to 7th, the 13th China Dairy Industry Conference and 2022 China Dairy Industry Exhibition and 2022 China Dairy Industry Top 20 (D20) Summit opened in Jinan, Shandong. At the meeting, Junlebao was selected into the list of “Excellent Dairy Processing Enterprises” in 2022, and Wei Lihua, Chairman and President of Junlebao, was awarded the title of “Excellent Dairy Worker” in 2022. At the same time, Hebei Leyuan Animal Husbandry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Junlebao, which was successfully selected as the 3rd China Dairy D20 Enterprise (20+20), made an appearance at the conference, showing its leadership in the supply of high-quality milk sources and the cultivation of core seed sources. strength.





Make efforts in dairy cow genetics and breeding to make a good seed industry turnaround

The source of milk is the foundation of the revitalization of the dairy industry, and the improved breed of dairy cows is the “chip” of the dairy industry chain. Relying on the advantages of large-scale, intensive, intelligent and technological upstream industry construction, Junlebao has 26 pastures across the country and 22 are under construction; 100 family pastures will be built in 2025; nearly 140,000 dairy cows are on hand Among them, the 10,000-head-scale Simu in Wei County has achieved an average yield of 48kg per day, which is at the leading level in the same industry.





At the same time, Junlebao resonates with the national seed industry development strategy at the same frequency, and strengthens scientific and technological research and promotion and application in the field of dairy cattle breeding. Pinyuan Biology, a subsidiary of Leyuan Animal Husbandry, has domestic breeding bull stations, wholly-owned US subsidiaries, core breeding farms and embryo transfer demonstration farms and other breeding institutions. The embryo laboratory with an annual production capacity of 50,000 embryos has also been put into use. The structure of the breeding system Clear, taking shape, and successfully selected into the list of national seed industry formation enterprises.

During the conference, Pinyuan Bio held the first excellent breeding bull naming ceremony with the theme of “Pinyuan has come to start the future”, naming 6 breeding bulls and 1 seed cow, and Junlebao started the dairy cattle breeding competition with explosive power Road, to help the national seed industry revitalization major strategy.





Scientific research and innovation empower the whole industry chain to enhance the international competitiveness of China’s dairy industry

Technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the only way for the future development of China‘s dairy industry. Junlebao is the first in the world to create an integrated model of the whole industry chain, which realizes self-sufficiency and controllability of the whole industry chain of pasture planting, dairy farming, production and processing. And continue to upgrade the layout of the entire industry chain through scientific research and innovation, grasp the core links, break through the core technology, provide core products, and continue to improve and strengthen the Chinese dairy industry.

In the field of forage planting, Junlebao has established a 380,000-mu forage base in the Bashang grassland, and cooperated with the Grassland Research Institute of China Agricultural University. Lebao has established a strain library with more than 1,000 strains of lactic acid bacteria, developed Lactobacillus paracasei N1115, Lactobacillus plantarum N3117 and independent yogurt starter with independent intellectual property rights, breaking the foreign monopoly.

In 2021, Junlebao will invest 500 million yuan to build the Junlebao Dairy Innovation Research Institute, which will conduct research on the entire industry chain from pasture planting, dairy cow genetics and breeding, dairy technology innovation to new product development, and cooperate with top domestic and foreign universities and research institutions. Cooperation to fully support Junlebao’s future innovation and development needs.





Scientific nutrition and fresh energy to create a high-quality national brand

Based on the insight of the increasingly diversified and healthy consumption of national dairy products, Junlebao is committed to injecting fresh energy into the healthy life of the people with scientific nutrition. In the field of milk powder, Junlebao has successively launched the world‘s first full-industry chain Zhizhen A2 milk milk powder, a new generation of organic milk powder Youcui, Xiaoxiao Luban children’s milk powder and other products, subverting the milk powder market structure. In 2021, the production and sales volume of Junlebao milk powder will exceed 100,000 tons, leading the country. Driven by domestic brands represented by Junlebao, the market share of domestic milk powder has increased from about 30% in 2016 to about 70% at present, occupying a dominant position in the market.





In addition, Junlebao has continuously optimized its nutritious and diversified product structure, and its star products such as “new generation fresh milk” Yue Xianhuo and simple zero sucrose yogurt have been widely recognized by consumers. Jianchun yogurt ranks first in the national sales of zero-sucrose yogurt category, becoming the leading brand in China‘s zero-sucrose yogurt market; Yue Xianhuo has achieved the first place in the high-end bottled fresh milk market and the first in the convenience store channel bottled fresh milk market.





Wei Lihua said that China‘s dairy industry has ushered in a golden age, and Junlebao will continue to make efforts in quality and safety, industrial upgrading, brand leadership, etc., and continuously improve core R&D capabilities, industry-driven capabilities, and international competitiveness, and drive high-quality through innovation. development, and contribute more to the overall revitalization of China‘s dairy industry!



