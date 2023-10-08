The 13th Lanzhou International Automobile Exhibition Sets New Records with Impressive Sales Figures

The 13th Lanzhou International Automobile Exhibition concluded on October 7, marking another successful event for the city. Over the course of seven days, the exhibition attracted a staggering 246,000 visitors and resulted in 9,369 orders with a total order value of 1.61 billion yuan. The actual transaction volume reached 8,008 units, including 5,044 fuel vehicles and 2,964 new energy vehicles, with a transaction value of 1.32 billion yuan.

Being the city’s largest annual automobile feast, this auto show lived up to its reputation by setting a number of records. It boasted the largest number of exhibitors, visitors, and brands. This gathering of industry giants and cooperation with automobile brand manufacturers and dealers created a “Profit-sharing” combination boxing strategy, effectively stimulating the vitality of the automobile market.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the showcase of new energy vehicles. More than ten prominent new energy brands, including BYD, Ideal, NIO, Gaohe, Xpeng, Lantu, Leapmotor, Denza, Jikrypton, Nezha, AITO Wenjie, GAC Aian, and Chery, gathered to present cutting-edge technology, intelligent innovation, and the latest development trends in the field of new energy vehicles. Visitors were presented with a plethora of options when it came to choosing their new energy vehicles, making the auto show a veritable paradise for eco-conscious consumers.

The 13th Lanzhou International Automobile Exhibition not only brought together industry leaders but also contributed significantly to the local economy. Its success in attracting thousands of visitors and generating billions in orders and transactions highlights the increasing popularity and importance of the automobile market in Lanzhou. As the event came to a close, industry insiders and car enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the next edition of this influential auto show.