The 15th China Baotou Rare Earth Industry Forum: Focusing on Building the Largest Rare Earth New Material Base and Leading Rare Earth Application Base

“China Baotou Rare Earth Industry Forum Focuses on Building Largest Rare Earth New Material Base”

On August 16, the 15th China Baotou Rare Earth Industry Forum opened its doors to discuss the development of the country’s largest rare earth new material base and the world‘s leading rare earth application base. The event was attended by representatives from academia, experts, and entrepreneurs who gathered to explore advancements and opportunities in the rare earth industry.

Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, delivered a speech on behalf of Comrade Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region. The forum provided a platform for Wang Lixia to meet with participants and discuss strategies for the future development of the industry.

During the forum’s opening ceremony, Gan Yong and Wang Haizhou, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered keynote speeches. The China Rare Earth Industry Association and the China Rare Earth Society also released their annual reports on the development of the rare earth industry and the analysis of the competitiveness of rare earth functional materials. The reports recognized the achievements of leading enterprises in the rare earth industry in the country and awarded individual accolades.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the forum featured various activities and sub-forums, including the 2023 Academic Annual Conference of the China Rare Earth Society, the National Rare Earth New Materials and Application Products Expo, and the Coordinated Development Matchmaking Meeting of the Rare Earth Industry Chain and Supply Chain. These events aimed to facilitate collaboration, showcase advancements, and drive the industry forward.

Before the forum began, Wang Lixia visited the Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute to gain insights into the latest scientific research achievements in the field of rare earth and explore ways to integrate research with production. The Institute plays a vital role in providing intellectual support for the construction of the country’s two rare earth bases.

Leaders of the autonomous region, Ding Xiufeng, Bai Qingyuan, and Sun Junqing, also participated in the forums and activities, emphasizing the importance of rare earth development in the region.

The 15th China Baotou Rare Earth Industry Forum serves as a crucial platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and build partnerships. It reinforces China‘s commitment to becoming a global leader in the rare earth industry and underscores the significance of rare earth materials in various sectors.

Editor: Sun Lirong

