The 17,000 tanners are asking for an increase of 230 euros

The 17,000 tanners are asking for an increase of 230 euros

In the platform for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement of the 17,000 tanning workers, the unions focus on the wage question, making a request for an overall increase of 230 euros for the three-year period 2023-2026 in order to be able to give “concrete answers against the erosion of the purchasing power of wages», they write. The platform will be the starting point with which they will present themselves to the counterparty to renew the contract which expires on June 30 and which concerns 1,200 companies.

In the renewal, the objective will not be only the economic increase, but also “the improvement of the chapters of individual rights and health and safety, with the introduction of the so-called reasonable accommodations”.

On welfare, the unions are aiming for a better balance between life and work, protection from illness, perfecting the part-time system and increasing payments to health and social security funds.

In particular for the Sanimoda Supplementary Healthcare Fund, to which employees who have contracts in the tanning sector are registered, the request is to increase the contribution paid by the companies from the current 12 to 15 euros per month and to insert an allocation for the non-self-sufficiency of 2 euros per employee, as coverage of the so-called Long Therm Care (LTC). On the Previmoda pension fund, on the other hand, increases from 2 to 2.5% are requested on the platform.

