The 18th Changsha International Auto Show opens

Nearly 280 new energy vehicles on-site display, closing on December 29

Huasheng Online, December 24th (Gong Qian, Jin Hui, reporter from all media) Today, the 18th China (Changsha) International Automobile Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Changsha International Automobile Exhibition”) opened in Changsha. The theme of this year’s auto show is “the majestic momentum of ‘steam’ to the future”. The exhibition area is nearly 100,000 square meters, and nearly 100 brands exhibit more than 1,000 new cars. It will last for 6 days and close on December 29.

This year’s Changsha International Auto Show is co-hosted by the Changsha Municipal People’s Government and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. An important measure of the spirit, Mercedes-Benz, BMW + MINI, Buick, Dongfeng Honda, BYD, Dongfeng Nissan + Venucia and other brands showed up with luxury exhibits, firing the “flare gun” to promote economic recovery and automobile consumption.

According to the statistics of the organizing committee, this year’s auto show has promoted new energy vehicles to the “C position” for the first time, ushered in the on-site display of nearly 280 new energy vehicles, and set a new record for the scale of participation of new energy brands and models. Among them, new brands such as Xiaopeng, Leapao, Nezha, Zhiji, Jikrypton, and Jihu, as well as traditional car companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen, have displayed their new energy products to meet the different needs of consumers.

As the largest and highest-level auto event in the central and southern regions, Changsha International Auto Show has always been a platform for auto manufacturers to focus on “selling prices” and buying cars at the best price throughout the year. Buying a car this year not only enjoys the national new energy vehicle subsidy, but also can be superimposed on the car purchase subsidy of the 15th “Fuman Star City” Shopping and Consumption Festival in Changsha and the “Car Buying Big Prize” activity launched by the organizing committee, which is more beneficial to the people.

In the past 17 years, the Changsha International Auto Show has sold more than 210,000 complete vehicles, with a turnover of more than 46.8 billion yuan and more than 5.84 million visitors. It has become an industrial business card in Hunan and even the central region.