The 1st National Astragalus Industry Conference and the 4th Zizhou Astragalus Industry Development Conference to be held in 2023 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhuanet, Xi’an, June 18 (Reporter Liu Tong) The first National Astragalus Industry Conference in 2023 and the 4th Zizhou Astragalus Industry Development Conference were held in Zizhou County, Shaanxi Province on the 17th. More than 200 guests and scholars from all over the country, including experts in the medical field, scholars from scientific research institutions, heads of well-known pharmaceutical companies, and representatives of local astragalus production and processing enterprises in Zizhou, gathered together to discuss the development of the astragalus industry and seek to empower rural revitalization Of the policy.

Feng Jie, Secretary of the Zizhou County Party Committee, said that with the help of the National Health and Medical Commission, Zizhou is based on one side of the soil and water, and is making every effort to develop the traditional Chinese medicinal material industry mainly based on Astragalus. Make every effort to promote the transformation, upgrading and high-quality development of the Astragalus industry, and strive to build an Astragalus planting system centered on the selection and breeding of improved varieties and standardized planting demonstrations, as well as a production system centered on processing at the origin and the development of comprehensive health products. It is hoped that in three to five years, Zizhou will be built into a national standardized production base of high-quality astragalus, a demonstration county for deep processing of traditional Chinese medicinal materials in Shaanxi Province, and a distribution center for traditional Chinese medicinal materials in Yulin City.

Zizhou Astragalus has a long history of planting. The current planting area has reached 150,000 mu, with an annual output of 12,000 tons of fresh Astragalus and an annual output value of 240 million yuan. (over)