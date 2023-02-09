The 1T version sells for 3499!Realme GT Neo5 pre-sale netizen: Mobile hard disk that can make calls and install apps

This afternoon, Realme GT Neo5 started pre-sale at JD.com’s self-operated store.It is equipped with up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, and is priced at 3,499 yuan, making it the cheapest 1TB mobile phone so far.

Some netizens said that Realme GT Neo5 is a mobile hard disk that can make calls, install apps, and play stored videos. Some netizens also said that this price is too ruthless, and there is no rival at all.

In addition to super large capacity storage, Realme GT Neo5 also has flagship configuration,The machine uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K direct screen with a resolution of 2772×1240 and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip.Rear 50 million main camera, 8 million super wide-angle and 2 million microscope lens, the main camera supports OIS optical image stabilization.

It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 8+ chip in Realme GT Neo5 has a main frequency of 3.0GHz and adopts TSMC’s 4nm process. in addition,There are two versions of the machine, 240W+4600mAh and 150W+5000mAh, and it offers three colors: Purple Domain Fantasy, Holy Land White, and Zhou Ye Black.

The phone will be officially released on February 15.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2999 yuan)