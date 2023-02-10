The 1TB version is too fragrant. The supply of Real Me GT Neo5 is in short supply. Xu Qi: I will tighten the screws

On the afternoon of February 9th, the pre-sale of Realme GT Neo5 started.The price of the 16GB+1TB version is 3499 yuan, which is the lowest price 1TB 5G mobile phone so far.

The highly competitive price has attracted users to rush to buy it, and the 1TB version of Realme GT Neo5 was quickly sold out on all major platforms. In this regard, Xu Qi, vice president of realme, said,Everyone’s enthusiasm far exceeded our expectations. We will tighten the screws and make another batch on the day of the first sale.

In addition, I recommend a very fragrant version for everyone:16GB+256GB 150W version, the first sale of super large memory is only 2899 yuan, 150W+5000mAh experience is very balanced,It is believed to be the most fragrant 16GB large memory mobile phone within 3000 yuan.​​​​

This time the 1TB version is sought after by everyone, because the user’s demand for large capacity is getting higher and higher.Especially in the case of the increasing expansion of the national application WeChat, large storage space is very necessary.

In addition to being equipped with 1TB storage, Realme GT Neo5 also uses a 1.5K flagship straight screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, the CPU main frequency is 3.0GHz, and the battery capacity of the 240W version is 4600mAh, and the battery capacity of the 150W version It is 5000mAh.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 is also the first mobile phone in the industry to pass the five-star standard certification of Tire e-sports. Heat dissipation, control, and network all-round leapfrog, and the game is superb.