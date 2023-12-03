Home » The 2 million kilowatt photovoltaic desertification control project in Kubuqi, the largest single-scale base in western Inner Mongolia in the country, was successfully connected to the grid.
The 2 million kilowatt photovoltaic desertification control project in Kubuqi, the largest single-scale base in western Inner Mongolia in the country, was successfully connected to the grid.

The largest single unit in the country! The 2 million kilowatt photovoltaic desertification control project in Kubuqi, the western Inner Mongolia base, was successfully connected to the grid

After more than two years of construction, the Kubuqi 2 million kilowatt photovoltaic desertification control project in the West Inner Mongolia base, jointly invested and constructed by China Three Gorges Energy and Elion Clean Energy, has recently achieved full capacity integration in Hangjin Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia. This is currently the largest ecological photovoltaic desert control project in China.

The project is expected to produce an average of 4.1 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity per year. Additionally, it can save 1.23 million tons of standard coal every year, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.198 million tons, and reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 29,500 tons. Furthermore, it will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 8,600 tons and reduce smoke and dust emissions by 12,300 tons.

The successful connection of this project to the grid represents a significant milestone in the efforts to combat desertification and promote sustainable energy production in the region. The project’s potential to generate vast amounts of clean energy while also contributing to significant environmental benefits is a testament to the potential of renewable energy projects in addressing the dual challenges of energy security and environmental protection.

