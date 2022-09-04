The paradox of amusement parks is served. After having registered a loss of turnover of 75% in 2020 and 50% in 2021, this year they are back to racing. Driving tourism and the related industries of the territory. Yet, they still await the disbursement of the 20 million euros provided for in the January Sostegni decree.

“We ask the government for immediate action” begins Luciano Pareschi, president of the Italian Permanent Parks Association, who then explains: “The delays that have accumulated in recent months have generated a real emergency. Exceeded June 30, the measure will no longer be technically managed through the Temporary Framework, but with the “de minimis” regime, which imposes a maximum ceiling of 200 thousand euros overall to be able to benefit from aid without violating EU rules. In the absence of a corrective, the 20 million provision dedicated to the sector will, in fact, be nullified and many companies that have incurred huge fixed costs by keeping their facilities closed in the worst moments of the pandemic, will not be able to receive the support they are entitled to. with inevitable consequences “.

This year, the removal of the restrictions has made it possible to record a net increase in visitors inside the parks compared to 2021: about 30% more, with peaks that exceed 40% in the case of water parks. And the sector is planning investments of over 100 million euros in infrastructure, which is accompanied by an estimated increase of 20% in the use of the workforce. Not a little, considering that the 230 Italian parks generate a turnover of one billion euros which rises to two billion considering the induced, while at the level of employment, the sector employs 25,000 people who become 60,000 with the induced (in 2019 there were 20 million visitors from Italy, plus 1.5 million foreigners).

«Our problem – relaunches Giuseppe Ira, former president of the Association and number one of Leolandia – is that we fall under the ministry of culture, but Minister Franceschini does not consider us. He never wanted to receive us. And so we didn’t get any kind of refreshment ». Yet, the Parks worked only for three months in 2020 and six months last year: «The Mef – continues Ira – allocated 20 million euros to the sector in 2020, but divided them on a regional basis by population density. Only Lombardy has behaved correctly, many of the other funds have never reached the companies. For Leolandia, which has lost 15 million in turnover, a compensation of 200 thousand euros is simply ridiculous ».

And the current season, that of the relaunch, is marked by very strong increases: “I have planned 17 million investments in 4 years, I have not even been able to have the state guarantees”, the president of Leolandia vents.

A problem similar to that of Caribe Bay: “We have 200 employees, debts have increased by 2.8 million euros and we have had the same compensation as a stall that makes pancakes,” Pareschi relaunches. The Confindustria association therefore asks that the executive re-launch the ban to really help companies in the sector: “Last year we saw several parks change hands from Italian entrepreneurs to foreign investment funds, they were no longer able to meet expenses. We need to invest to grow and survive. That’s why we plan 100 million investments, but we need the support of the country. Otherwise it will lose the whole system. On the other hand, just look at how governments in Germany, France and Spain behave. They understood how important parks are for tourism ».

And Maurizio Crisanti, national secretary of the Italian Permanent Parks Association, specifies: “The projects are not lacking and will bring undeniable advantages for tourism, the economy and employment in the area, but several unknowns weigh on the continuity and growth prospects of the sector, starting with the exponential increase in fixed costs. The cost of energy has doubled, there are parks that spent one million euros and will now spend two, but the costs of attractions made of metal also discount the shortage of raw materials, which translates into higher prices and delivery dates. deferred compared to the past. I also add the need to provide economic incentives to support recruitment, due to the difficulties in finding staff ».