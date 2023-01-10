ROME. Access to the one-off allowance of 200 euros provided for by the so-called Aid Decree has been extended to self-employed workers and professionals who do not have a VAT number, increased by another 150 euros for incomes under 20 thousand euros by the Aiuti-ter decree. This was announced in a press release from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. The interministerial decree signed on 7 December by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, and by the Minister of Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti was registered by the Court of Auditors: thus modifying the original implementing provision of the Ministerial Decree of 19 August 2022, published in the Official Gazette no. 224 of 24 September, with which only self-employed workers and professionals with VAT numbers were indicated as beneficiaries.

The measure had as its objective the fight against the high cost of living due to the increase in energy costs and the worsening of the international situation. Arranged by the decree law 17 May 2022 n. 50, provided for the establishment of a Fund, further financed by decree law 9 August 2022 n. 115, converted with modifications by Law n. 142/2022. Subsequently, the benefit was further increased by another 150 euros for the same categories, for the lowest incomes, according to the press release, where it is estimated that the expansion envisaged by the new ministerial decree affects a potential audience of a further 30,000 self-employed workers and about 50,000 professionals, including about 30,000 medical and surgical specialists.