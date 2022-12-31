The 2022 ETF list is released: Soybean meal futures ETF has become the “performance king”, and the scale has been reshuffled. The CSI 300 ETF topped the list with 77.5 billion, and the CSI 500 ETF overtook the SSE 50 ETF to rank second



News from the Financial Associated Press, December 31 (Reporter Zhou Xiaoya)With the end of the market on the last trading day of 2022, the latest annual list of the non-cargo ETF market was released, and the market structure was reshuffled again.

From the perspective of annual performance, as of the end of 2022, the gap between the first and last performance of non-commodity ETFs exceeds 100%. Among them, commodity-themed products dominate the list of gainers, and China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF leads the market with an annual return of over 60%. Excluding new products established in 2022, only 37 of the 593 non-cargo ETFs in the market will achieve positive returns in 2022, accounting for 6.24%.

As for changes in the scale of non-cargo ETFs, Wind data shows that by the end of December 2022, 30 non-cargo ETFs had a scale of more than 10 billion yuan, an increase of 5 from the 25 at the end of last year; among them, non-cargo ETFs with a scale of more than 60 billion yuan One cargo ETF was added, the number of non-cargo ETFs between 50 billion and 60 billion yuan remained unchanged, and the number of 30 billion to 50 billion yuan also increased by one.

Judging from the situation of the top ten non-cargo ETFs in terms of scale, as of the end of December, the top 10 products have all experienced net value retracements within the year, and the products with the largest retracement have lost more than 30%. However, the investment enthusiasm of market funds has not diminished, and more than half of the products still achieved scale growth during the year.

Compared with the end of last year, Huaxia Hang Seng Internet Technology Industry ETF and E Fund ChiNext ETF ranked among the top ten new non-cargo ETFs, and their scale increased by 5.798 billion yuan and 8.36 billion yuan respectively during the year. As the non-cargo ETF with the largest increase in scale during the year, the scale of the Huaxia Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board 50ETF increased by 30.137 billion yuan to 50.826 billion yuan during the year.

Judging from the ranking changes, Huatai-PineBridge CSI 300 ETF ranked first in the scale of non-cargo ETFs, China Southern China Securities 500 ETF was also promoted to the second place in market size, and Huaxia Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 ETF retreated to the third place on the list. E Fund China Securities Overseas Internet ETF ranked fifth in the market respectively, and the Huaxia Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF ranked fourth rose by 6 places compared with the end of last year.

China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF is the “Performance King”

According to Wind data, as of December 30, the return of China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF reached 62.2% during the year, far ahead of the market.

In fact, the ETF has performed well in the first quarter. At that time, the China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF had a net return of over 30% in the first quarter, ranking first in the growth list. At that time, under the influence of various factors such as weather, epidemic situation, and geopolitical conflicts, the price of soybean meal futures rose steadily. At the same time, the net value of the China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF, which uses soybean meal futures as the tracking target, hit new highs one after another. On March 25, the net value reached 1.705.

Then in the second quarter, the overall soybean meal market fluctuated and stabilized, and the spot market once turned to loose supply and demand. However, in the third quarter, soybean meal futures prices mainly rose. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered the forecasts for new-season U.S. soybean planting area, per unit yield, total production, and inventory. Entering the fourth quarter, it still maintained a fluctuating upward trend.

Followed by China Universal China Securities Energy ETF and Cathay Pacific China Securities Coal ETF, in fact, these two products have maintained a relatively strong trend since the beginning of 2022, and the growth rate of net value in the first three quarters once exceeded 30%. However, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the coal, oil and other sectors will adjust as a whole, and the annual returns of the aforementioned two ETFs will fall simultaneously.

In addition, there are 4 ETFs with a return of more than 10% in 2022, including Bosera CSI Global China Education ETF, Fuguo CSI Tourism Theme ETF, Huaxia CSI Tourism Theme ETF, and GF CSI All Index Energy ETF. Among them, the net value growth of education and tourism-themed ETFs benefited from the market rotation in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, Bosera CSI Global China Education ETFs achieved a return of over 35%. The single-quarter return of the certificate tourism theme ETF also exceeded 15%.

On the whole, excluding new products established in 2022, only 37 of the 593 non-cargo ETFs in the market will achieve positive returns in 2022, accounting for 6.24%. Looking at loss-making products, there will be 313 non-cargo ETFs with a loss of more than 20% in 2022, accounting for more than 50%; 27 of them will lose more than 30%, and 2 products will lose more than 40%. Comparing the products with the most losses and the highest returns in 2022, the gap between the first and last returns of non-cargo ETFs reaches 105.98%.

Scale top three ETF reshuffle

After a year of market changes, the market structure of non-cargo ETFs is also being reshuffled. On the whole, the top ten non-cargo ETFs in the market size all have negative net value returns this year, with a maximum loss of more than 30% and a minimum loss of more than 17%.

Compared with the end of 2021, the Huatai-Pineberry CSI 300 ETF has newly entered the market as the largest non-cargo ETF. As of the end of December 2022, the scale was 77.504 billion yuan, an increase of 36.21% from 56.886 billion yuan at the end of last year.

As early as the beginning of November, the Huatai-Pineberry CSI 300 ETF had surpassed the Huaxia SSE 50 ETF, becoming the largest ETF in the entire market, and then the gap between the two continued to widen. As of the end of December, the scale of Huaxia SSE 50ETF was 58.297 billion yuan, a decrease of 15.67% from 69.145 billion yuan at the end of last year, and its ranking in the scale list dropped by 2 places compared with the end of 2021.

In the last month of 2022, the Southern China Securities 500 ETF ranked second in the list of non-cargo ETFs. As of the end of December, the scale was 60.346 billion yuan, an increase of 5.802 billion yuan from the end of last year. The three rose by 1 place.

The Huaxia Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board 50ETF rose 6 places to fourth place on the list. According to Wind data, as of the end of December, the fund lost more than 31% during the year, but its scale increased by 30.137 billion yuan from the end of last year to 50.826 billion yuan. It is the non-cargo ETF with the largest increase in scale during the year.

In addition, among the top ten non-cargo ETFs in terms of scale, the scale of E Fund CSI Overseas Internet ETF, China Hang Seng Internet Technology Industry ETF, and E Fund ChiNext ETF also increased by 4.085 billion yuan, 5.798 billion yuan, 8.36 billion yuan. As of the end of November this year, the scale of these three products was 36.737 billion yuan, 24.628 billion yuan, and 20.989 billion yuan.

Among them, thanks to the net purchase of fund shares, Huaxia Hang Seng Internet Technology Industry ETF and E Fund ChiNext ETF ranked among the top ten non-stock ETFs at the end of this year, ranking 8th and 10th respectively. By the end of 2022, these two ETFs The scales are 24.628 billion yuan and 20.989 billion yuan respectively.

Due to the decline in scale from the beginning of the year, the rankings of Cathay Pacific CSI All-Refers Securities Company ETF, Huabao CSI All-Refers Securities ETF, and ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF have been lowered. As of December 31, the scale of the aforementioned products was 29.685 billion yuan, 22.108 100 million yuan, 24.909 billion yuan.

The scale of 6 products will increase by more than 8 billion yuan in 2022

According to Wind data, as of the end of December, the total size of non-cargo ETFs in the entire market was 1.34 trillion yuan, an increase of 210.1 billion yuan from 1.13 trillion yuan at the end of last year. Excluding new products established in 2022, the total size of stock non-cargo ETFs at the end of 2022 will be 1.23 trillion yuan, an increase of 102.78 billion yuan from 1.13 trillion yuan at the end of 2021.

Among them, 46 products will grow by more than 1 billion yuan in 2022, 22 products will increase by more than 3 billion yuan, and 13 products will grow by more than 5 billion yuan. Overall, 205 products experienced scale growth during the year, and the number of scale-growing products accounted for 34.57%.

In addition to the aforementioned Huaxia SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50ETF, the Huatai-PineBridge Shanghai-Shenzhen 300ETF ranked second on the list with an increase of 20.618 billion yuan. The scale increase of China Hang Seng Technology ETF and GF Nasdaq 100 ETF in 2022 will also exceed 10 billion yuan.

With the launch of CSI 1000 derivatives and new products of CSI 1000 ETF, Southern CSI 1000 ETF has also attracted market attention, and the scale of this product increased by 8.527 billion yuan during the year. In addition, the scale of the E Fund ChiNext ETF also increased by 8.36 billion yuan during the year.

The average size of new products increased month-on-month

Wind data shows that as of December 30, 141 ETFs will be newly established in the market in 2022, with a total issuance scale of 156.617 billion yuan, and an average issuance scale of each ETF product of 1.111 billion yuan. Compared with the previous 2021, the number of newly established products has declined, but the average issuance scale has increased. In 2021, a total of 281 ETFs were established that year, with a total issuance scale of 191.412 billion yuan and an average of 681 million yuan.

Specifically, there are 7 products with an issuance scale of more than 7 billion yuan, including 3 bond-based ETFs and 4 stock-based ETFs. The Huaan China Bond 1-5 Year CDB Bond ETF under Huaan Fund is the largest newly issued ETF in 2022, with a value of 8 billion yuan. In addition, the issuance scale of the China Securities 1000 ETF under the three fund companies including GF Fund, Fullgoal Fund, and E Fund is also about 8 billion yuan.

In addition, there are Fuguo China Bond 7-10 Year Policy Financial Bond ETF, Bosera China Bond 0-3 Year China Development Bank Bond ETF, and Invesco Great Wall Growth Enterprise Market 50 ETF with an issuance scale of more than 7 billion yuan. There are also 7 ETFs whose issuance size exceeds 3 billion yuan, and 113 ETFs whose issuance size does not exceed 1 billion yuan.

However, as of the end of 2022, the latest overall scale of newly established ETFs in 2022 has shrunk by more than 50 billion yuan compared with the issuance scale. According to Wind data, as of December 30, 2022, excluding 7 ETFs that have been established but have not yet been listed, only 17 newly established ETFs have achieved an increase in scale by the end of 2022, and there are 117 products whose latest scale has declined compared with the issuance scale , accounting for more than eighty percent.