Source title: The 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference closed yesterday, the brand influence of the forum continues to increase, and the activities are upgraded to a greater extent

On November 23, the three-day annual meeting of the 2022 Financial Street Forum came to a successful conclusion. The theme of this year’s annual meeting of the forum is “Strive for the Future – Economic Development and Financial Cooperation in a Changing Situation”. It consists of a main forum and “Real Economy and Financial Services”, “Global Market and Financial Development”, “Digital Economy and Financial Technology” (the 4th Chengfang Financial Technology Forum and Global Financial Technology Conference), “Governance System and Financial Stability” consists of 4 parallel forums, with a total of 27 activities and 39 topics. Sun Shuo, secretary of the Xicheng District Party Committee, said at the closing ceremony that the Financial Street Forum, as a national forum, has become an authoritative publishing platform for national financial policy publicity, a platform for positive interaction between finance and the real economy, and a voice platform for China‘s participation in global financial governance. As a platform for international financial exchanges and cooperation, the brand influence of the forum is constantly improving. The activities of the annual meeting of this forum have been upgraded to a greater extent, with increased international participation and expanded coverage of news and publicity. Nearly 400 heavyweight guests from around the world have delivered speeches, including 32 leaders at or above the vice-ministerial level, 16 senior officials from international organizations, One Nobel Prize winner and three academicians have achieved fruitful results and had a positive impact, playing an important leading role in the future development of the financial industry. It is understood that the Financial Street Forum was founded in 2012 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the construction and development of the Financial Street, and this forum’s annual meeting coincides with the 30th anniversary of the construction and development of the Beijing Financial Street. Yesterday’s closing ceremony was held together with the special event on the 30th anniversary of the construction and development of Financial Street. In his speech, Sun Shuo reviewed the history of the construction and development of Financial Street. He said that the idea of ​​Financial Street originated from a development strategy seminar held by the Xicheng District Party Committee and the District Government in 1985. It was approved by the municipal government in 1992, and the financial street as a concept took the first step in its physical construction. Today, Financial Street gathers the national financial management headquarters, the headquarters of 175 financial institutions, and more than 1,900 financial institutions. With the further gathering of Beijing Stock Exchange and Beijing Financial Court, Financial Street is now more complete in function and more complete in its financial ecology. Sun Shuo said that standing at the historical intersection of the two centenary goals, Financial Street will start again. As a local government, it will continue to serve the functional construction of the national financial management center at a high level, and strive to create a wealth management and industrial cluster. Asset management highland and financial technology highland with national financial technology demonstration zone as the carrier. Introduce and cultivate no less than 100 key financial institutions, no less than 100 leading financial talents, achieve 100 high-quality listed companies, better lead innovative development, open development, joint development and integrated development, and make the financial street Build a national financial management center with agglomeration of financial functions, open financial market, first-class business environment and prominent international influence. Shang Fulin, the former chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said at the “closing ceremony and 30-year special event for the construction and development of the Financial Street” of the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference yesterday that the Financial Street should continue to play the role of a national financial management center and open up a road to the development of finance with Chinese characteristics . “Financial Street has been built for 30 years, and along with the reform and development of the financial industry, it has achieved simultaneous growth.” Shang Fulin pointed out that first, the financial market system has been continuously improved. my country’s capital market has grown from scratch, the banking system has become more abundant, and the insurance market has continued to grow. Second, the quality and efficiency of financial support to the real economy have been greatly improved. Third, important phased results have been achieved in preventing and defusing financial risks, and the financial infrastructure and regulatory system are also constantly improving. Standing in a new stage of development, Shang Fulin put forward three suggestions on how to continue to play the role of the national financial management center and help the development of financial development with Chinese characteristics: First, the development of the financial street is inseparable from strong economic growth momentum. Good fundamentals are also the biggest support for the development of Financial Street. Second, the development of Financial Street is inseparable from a good business environment. It is necessary to make good use of the advantages of Beijing’s political center and financial management center, and at the same time the decisive role of the market in resource allocation to create a fair and orderly business environment. Third, the development of the Financial Street is also inseparable from an excellent talent team. Talents are the foundation of innovation and development, and we must continue to strengthen the attraction of financial talents. hotspot how to see the current China‘s economic situation? The main forum of the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference sets the topic of “Macropolicy: Actively Responding to Multiple Shocks”. Many guests from government authorities and financial institutions shared their views on China‘s economic situation. They believe that despite facing many challenges, the fundamentals of my country’s long-term economic growth have not changed. Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said that from a domestic perspective, the main indicators of the national economy have recently recovered and stabilized, and the accumulation of positive factors has increased, and the overall operation is within a reasonable range. Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, said in his speech that in the face of the complex and severe international environment and the difficult situation impacted by multiple unexpected factors, my country’s national economy has withstood the pressure and continued to recover, the overall development situation remained stable, and the pace of transformation and upgrading was steady. The high-quality development trend continues, which fully demonstrates the strong resilience and vitality of development. Looking forward to next year, Fu Linghui believes that although the international environment is becoming more complex and severe, and the domestic economic recovery still faces many challenges, the fundamentals of my country’s long-term economic growth have not changed. The material foundation is solid, the market space is broad, human resources are abundant, and development The basic traits of great potential have not changed. cross-border capital flows What new trends are there? The main forum of this year’s Financial Street Forum Annual Conference set the topic of “Cross-border Capital Flows and New Trends in Cross-border Investment”. Experts and scholars participating in the meeting generally believed that under the complex external environment, my country’s foreign exchange market has shown strong resilience, and cross-border capital flows are stable and orderly. Lu Lei, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, pointed out that the resilience of my country’s foreign exchange market has increased, providing a good foundation for the effective management of cross-border capital flows. Since the beginning of this year, my country’s foreign-related economic activities have remained active. Lu Lei, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, pointed out that the resilience of my country's foreign exchange market has increased, providing a good foundation for the effective management of cross-border capital flows. Since the beginning of this year, my country's foreign-related economic activities have remained active. In the first three quarters, my country's international balance of payments maintained a basic balance, with a current account surplus of US$310.4 billion, the highest in the same period in history, an increase of 56% year-on-year; direct investment showed net inflows, and cross-border capital flows Smooth and orderly. Ding Zhijie, director of the Foreign Exchange Research Center of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that compared with many economies facing the risk of stagflation, my country's economy has withstood the test of external shocks. The overall economy continues to recover and develop, and cross-border two-way investment shows a balanced development trend. The main forum of the annual meeting of the Financial Street Forum set up the topic of “Precisely Serving New Citizens with Financial Services and Forging a New Journey of Common Prosperity”. Xiao Yuanqi, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said that at present, about 300 million rural people in my country have transferred to cities and towns through employment and schooling, becoming new citizens. The financial needs of new citizens are very different, and the financial sector must accurately meet the financial needs of new citizens; the employment and income of new citizens are relatively volatile and flexible, and the financial sector must help new citizens do financial planning and wealth management. To smooth out the adverse impact of such fluctuations on their personal and family financial health, and strive to avoid the damage to their financial health caused by the possible interruption of financial continuity and financial vulnerability. In addition, the financial sector should also help new citizens manage their financial health, avoid excessive debt and excessive leverage, and reject the temptation of high interest rates and the trap of high interest rates. The financial industry has a responsibility Establish and use the carbon market well Mr. Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of the People’s Bank of China, said that the financial industry has the responsibility to establish and use the carbon market well, so that the carbon market can provide services for emission reduction in terms of carbon pricing and guiding various financing, including investment, loans, and bond issuance. Since emission reduction involves a lot of research and development, and will involve a lot of investment in equipment replacement in the future, finance should play a more important role. Zhou Xiaochuan believes that although some partial explorations of the carbon market have been carried out for many years, the real exploration of the carbon market is still in its infancy. The financial industry needs practitioners to invest more in research, discussion, and demonstration in order to find more effective paths. RMB under the new situation New progress in internationalization At the parallel forum of the Financial Street Forum “RMB Internationalization under the New Situation”, Bank of China Governor Liu Jin said in his speech that due to repeated epidemics and geopolitical conflicts, the global economic recovery has slowed down and the situation in the international financial market has changed. The RMB is playing a more important role. According to data from the Bank for International Settlements, the share of RMB in global foreign exchange transactions has expanded from 4.3% in 2019 to 7% this year, and its ranking has risen from eighth to fifth, making it the currency with the largest increase in market share. After the International Monetary Fund raised the weight of RMB in the Special Drawing Rights in May this year, more than 80 foreign central banks or monetary authorities have included RMB in their foreign exchange reserves. North Exchange will launch as soon as possible Public offering of convertible bonds Zhou Guihua, chairman of the CBEX, said at the annual meeting of the Financial Street Forum that the public issuance of convertible bonds should be launched as soon as possible, research and exploration of credit bonds, asset securitization and other varieties, and focus on the development needs of “specialized, special and new” enterprises, technology-based enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises Develop characteristic products to better play the function of serving small and medium-sized enterprises and supporting innovation. CBEX will support the construction of a “specialized, refined, special and new” special board, establish a green channel for listing review, explore innovative institutional arrangements such as “publicity review” white list; strengthen the connection with the private equity venture capital fund system, and build the CBEX into a private equity fund. An important platform for venture capital funds to “raise, manage and withdraw”. Strengthen cooperation and exchanges with overseas exchanges, research and explore interconnection mechanisms, and support innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to make good use of two markets and two resources. “Digitalization” into finance Key words of talent issues On November 23, on the topic of “financial talent development leads the construction of high-level talent highlands and gathers high-quality development momentum in the new era”, “digitalization” was frequently mentioned and became an important keyword in the topic content. Build a high-level talent highland, accelerate the environmental innovation of element gathering and digital empowerment, and build a digital financial talent fulcrum in the Beijing talent highland; build a “leading enterprise” to become a “digital talent carrier”, leading a large number of specialized, special, new, small, medium and micro enterprises Enterprises are rapidly embarking on a new path of digitalization, forming a “mixed fleet” of human resources development and digital transformation; striving to build a “talent wild goose formation” in the financial street, so that world-class financial talents, high-level asset management talents, digital financial technology talents, and high-skilled talents Waiting to release the potential in policy support. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security sets the tone personal pension Li Zhong, deputy minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said that the personal pension business has many management links and a long investment and operation cycle, which is related to the vital interests of the people. It is necessary to firmly establish risk awareness, coordinate development and safety, and strictly supervise according to the division of responsibilities. Management, form a joint force of supervision, realize the sound operation and safe and standardized development of personal pensions, and protect every penny of the people. Personal pensions must be clearly visible to the common people and easy to operate. This also requires continuous improvement of the personal pension information management service platform and strengthening of information interaction and sharing. The implementation of personal pensions involves multiple financial regulatory departments and financial institutions in the government, and it is necessary to continuously strengthen work coordination and form a joint force. Financial institutions and all relevant parties should give full play to their respective advantages, optimize business processes, improve service quality, and effectively allow the people to enjoy policy dividends and efficient and convenient services. how to improve Listed company quality? The main forum of the annual meeting of this forum set the topic of “continuously improving the quality of listed companies and helping the capital market to stabilize and prosper”. Li Ming, Director of the Listed Company Supervision Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in his speech that recently, on the basis of extensive research and full demonstration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has formulated a new round of three-year action plans to promote the improvement of the quality of listed companies. The core of the new round of plans will be “quality improvement”. “We will strive to vigorously promote the continuous improvement of the ‘five capabilities’ of listed companies in three years, so that the structure of listed companies will be more optimized, the market ecology will be significantly improved, and the regulatory system will be mature and finalized. The overall quality of listed companies has reached a new level.” See also Generali, Consob confirms: "The presentation of the list of the board of directors is a legitimate practice"

