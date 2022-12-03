The 2022 fund championship competition is in full swing, and 375 products have won positive returns

As the end of the year draws near, the public offering fund champion “competition” has entered the final sprint stage.

In the first 11 months, many “top-tier” fund managers performed poorly, and only a small number of equity fund managers performed impressively.

Data show that since the beginning of this year, a total of 375 fund products have achieved positive returns, and 45 active equity funds have yields exceeding 10%. Among them, the products managed by fund managers such as Wanjia Fund Huang Hai, Jinyuan Fund Miao Weibin, Yingda Fund Zhang Yuan and Tong Ge are very eye-catching, with a return rate of more than 30% in the first 11 months.

As of now, the fund managers of the top three products of equity funds this year are all Huang Hai, which also makes Huang Hai a veritable “dark horse” fund manager in 2022. According to the law of performance changes in previous years, Huang Hai has basically locked in the title of champion fund manager in 2022.

In the final sprint stage, some fund managers choose to focus on defense, and some fund managers think that they can focus on some new industry opportunities, such as development and security topics. As for next year’s main line, the market is still exploring and searching.