Home Business The 2022 fund championship competition is in full swing and 375 products have gained positive returns-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Business

The 2022 fund championship competition is in full swing and 375 products have gained positive returns-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
The 2022 fund championship competition is in full swing and 375 products have gained positive returns-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The 2022 fund championship competition is in full swing, and 375 products have won positive returns

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-03 07:51

As the end of the year draws near, the public offering fund champion “competition” has entered the final sprint stage.

In the first 11 months, many “top-tier” fund managers performed poorly, and only a small number of equity fund managers performed impressively.

Data show that since the beginning of this year, a total of 375 fund products have achieved positive returns, and 45 active equity funds have yields exceeding 10%. Among them, the products managed by fund managers such as Wanjia Fund Huang Hai, Jinyuan Fund Miao Weibin, Yingda Fund Zhang Yuan and Tong Ge are very eye-catching, with a return rate of more than 30% in the first 11 months.

As of now, the fund managers of the top three products of equity funds this year are all Huang Hai, which also makes Huang Hai a veritable “dark horse” fund manager in 2022. According to the law of performance changes in previous years, Huang Hai has basically locked in the title of champion fund manager in 2022.

In the final sprint stage, some fund managers choose to focus on defense, and some fund managers think that they can focus on some new industry opportunities, such as development and security topics. As for next year’s main line, the market is still exploring and searching.

Source: City Express Author: Editor: Zheng Haiyun

You may also like

Here comes the deposit account that allows you...

Oil: the EU puts a ceiling on the...

3-year payback Tesla electric heavy truck delivery!Musk’s personal...

Twitter, Macron meets Musk: “Respect EU rules and...

How to buy Y shares of pension target...

December Bonus race: here’s how many there are,...

Buy a German standard and want to cut...

Mercedes EQT Marco Polo Concept: the preview of...

Liu Guoben, the founder of Camel, died of...

Bper: successfully places non-preferred senior bonds for 500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy