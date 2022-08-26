Securities Times reporter Zhang Shuxian

The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other national ministries and commissions and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, will be held in Shanghai from September 1 to 3 this year. The Securities Times reporter learned from the Shanghai Municipal Government press conference held on August 26 that the theme of the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference is “Intelligent World Originating Without Boundaries”, focusing on the new track of the Metaverse and building a “boundless” platform linking the world .

It is reported that the exhibition area of ​​the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference covers an area of ​​15,000 square meters, with more than 200 exhibitors, more than 30% of which are first-time exhibitors, and more than 40% of enterprises outside Shanghai and foreign countries. The overall structure of the event can be summarized as “1+1+2+10+N”, namely 1 opening ceremony, 1 closing ceremony, 2 plenary sessions on technological innovation and industrial development, 10 theme forums, and N ecological forums.

Show the whole industry ecological chain of AI + Metaverse

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, introduced that the theme of this year’s conference is “Intelligent Connected World Metaverse Unbounded”. It conveys the innovative concept of boundless symbiosis and shows the beautiful picture of Shanghai’s intelligent era.

According to the arrangement, the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Center from September 1 to 3, with 2 venues in Zhangjiang, Pudong and Xuhui West Bank, and 5 venues in North America, Europe, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, China. Sub-venues at home and abroad to realize the linkage of multiple places at home and abroad.

“The main venue of the World Expo Center presents the Metaverse Core Exhibition, which presents the entire industrial ecological chain of AI+ Metaverse from the two dimensions of virtual experience and reality display, including the underlying computing power chip, immersive holographic imaging technology, brain-computer interface, and a new generation of Digital tools, intelligent interactive terminals, etc.; industry-leading AI large models, intelligent surgical robots, intelligent driving commercial vehicles and other heavy products will also be unveiled, and there will be eight treasures of the town hall.” Wu Jincheng said.

It is reported that the treasures of the eight town halls are the world‘s first three-modal large model of the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Baidu Wenxin large model, Ant Technology‘s lingo trusted privacy computing technology stack, Tianshu Zhixin 7nm high-performance artificial intelligence general GPU reasoning Chip, Wallen BR100 series GPGPU chip, Minimally invasive medical Toumai abdominal endoscopic surgery system, Qualcomm’s first 5G slice-based end-to-edge collaborative XR separation rendering technology, Unity HMI solution.

Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economic and Information Technology, introduced that the conference will build a “boundless” platform linking the world, and fully discuss and display the latest practice and future vision of “AI + Metaverse”. Among them, in terms of forums, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference will focus on the six major technology groups of the Metaverse “Bigant”, the five industrial levels of “linking, interaction, computing, tools, and ecology”, as well as cutting-edge fields such as key industry applications, inviting more than 100 domestic Foreign heavyweights, focusing on new metaverse hardcore technologies (such as digital twins, space computing), new traffic portals (such as XR terminals, holographic displays, brain-computer interfaces), new application models (such as industrial metaverse, digital creators) ) and other hot topics, held more than 40 Metaverse theme forums, leading the global technology and industry vane.

“At the opening ceremony of the conference, we will also release a number of major application scenarios of AI+ Metaverse, and invite global leading companies to ‘unveil the list’ and join the development layout of the new Shanghai track.” Wu Jincheng said.

Regulations are being formulated to promote the development of artificial intelligence in Shanghai

Shanghai is formulating the country’s first provincial-level local regulations to promote the development of artificial intelligence this year. Ren Aiguang, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the press conference that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will support Shanghai to actively explore the innovation and governance of artificial intelligence systems, build a “new cross-border digital gateway”, formulate the Pudong special chapter of the “Shanghai Data Regulations”, and study and draft the “Shanghai Data Regulations”. Regulations on Promoting the Development of Artificial Intelligence Industry (Draft).

At present, Shanghai has initially formed an industrial chain covering the basic support layer, software algorithm layer and industry application layer, creating a healthy and orderly industrial development environment, attracting a number of international leading companies to settle in, and accelerating the trend of industrial agglomeration.

Take Pudong as an example. At present, Pudong has more than 600 key artificial intelligence companies and 21 companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. In 2021, the scale of related industries will reach more than 130 billion, and the enterprise group covers the complete industrial chain. At the same time, Pudong has basic research platforms such as the Research Center of Shanghai Quantum Academy of Sciences, Zhangjiang Laboratory of Shanghai Brain Science and Brain-inspired Research Center, and a number of open innovation centers of large enterprises such as Baidu Flying Paddle and Huawei 5G. The Shanghai Data Exchange has also been put into operation. A complete artificial intelligence innovation chain from basic research, technology development to product application has been basically formed. In addition, Pudong artificial intelligence has been widely used in medical, financial, manufacturing, shipping and other fields. There are only 8 approved smart factories in Shanghai, accounting for 40% of the city’s total.

The agglomeration and development of Shanghai’s artificial intelligence industry is inseparable from the help of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference attracts global industry artificial intelligence talents to participate in the “Shanghai”. In the past few years, Shanghai’s artificial intelligence talents have grown from 100,000 in 2018 to 180,000 in 2021, and the construction of a talent highland has begun to take shape.

At the same time, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference also links to the world‘s top resources. More than 200 major industrial projects have been signed and implemented at previous World Artificial Intelligence Conferences, with a total investment of more than 60 billion yuan, including Microsoft, Amazon, Ali, Tencent, Baidu, SenseTime and other leading enterprises; more than 200 enterprise innovative products made their debut at the conference and entered the domestic and foreign markets. The conference accelerated the opening and empowerment of application scenarios, released more than 20 major application scenarios such as Zhangjiang Artificial Intelligence Island, Yangshan Port Intelligent Heavy Truck, Lingang Digital Twin City, etc., and promoted the implementation of the world‘s top innovative products and solutions. The conference builds a benign interactive development ecology of industrial science, technology and finance, and signs the establishment of the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund; cooperates with CICC, Guosheng, Yunfeng and other leading funds to create a “fund supermarket”, and a large number of projects realize the integration of industry and finance.