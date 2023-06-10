Home » The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway, the hypercars of the teams aiming for the final victory
Sixteen hypercars in the race
Just 16 cars in the premier category at the 2023 24 Hours of the 62 in total that lined up at the start, but only Ferrari, Peugeot and Porsche are able to interrupt Toyota’s streak of 5 consecutive victories which is obviously among the most accredited on the eve. All the others run not only for the other categories, but for the glory of having participated in the historic anniversary of the century of the most famous and difficult to interpret endurance race in the world.

