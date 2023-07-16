Home » The 2023 Bank of China GBIC Cooperation Conference: Deepening Multi-Party Cooperation and Supporting Entrepreneurship in Suqian
The 2023 Bank of China GBIC Cooperation Conference: Deepening Multi-Party Cooperation and Supporting Entrepreneurship in Suqian

The 2023 Bank of China GBIC Cooperation Conference: Deepening Multi-Party Cooperation and Supporting Entrepreneurship in Suqian

The Bank of China recently held the 2023 GBIC Cooperation Conference in Suqian, Jiangsu, with the aim of strengthening collaboration between various stakeholders in the financial sector and further enhancing services for entrepreneurs and the real economy. The conference saw the presence and speeches of Lin Jingzhen, Vice President of the Bank of China, Chen Zhongwei, Secretary of the Suqian Municipal Party Committee, and Liu Hao, Acting Mayor of Suqian City. Keynote speeches by Wang Ya, General Manager of Bank of China‘s Personal Digital Finance Department, Liu Xiaoyu, President of Bank of China Jiangsu Branch, and Guan Tao, Global Chief Economist of Bank of China Securities, were also delivered during the event.

The conference gathered over 100 entrepreneurs from across the country, as well as some local entrepreneur representatives. It focused on the consumer industry and aimed to innovate financial services in order to support the high-quality development of the real economy. Lin Jingzhen emphasized the Bank of China‘s commitment to assisting the development of local industries and fostering cooperation among government institutions, banks, investment banks, insurance companies, enterprises, and customers to achieve mutual growth. Chen Zhongwei highlighted the conference’s objective to deepen cooperation between the government, banks, and businesses, promoting the integration of local reform momentum, enterprise vitality, and financial institutions.

A significant milestone was reached during the conference with the signing ceremony between the Bank of China Jiangsu Branch and the Suqian Municipal People’s Government for the “Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement on the New Practice of Suqian’s New Practice of Chinese-style Modernization with Hundreds of Billions.” This agreement aims to contribute to the Chinese-style modernization efforts in Suqian with substantial investments from the Bank of China. Additionally, the inauguration of the “Entrepreneur Office” of Bank of China Jiangsu Suqian Branch took place, which will focus on meeting the various needs of entrepreneurs through tailored services. A comprehensive financial services agreement was also signed between the Entrepreneur Office and key entrepreneurs.

Looking ahead, the GBIC platform will continue to serve entrepreneurs and contribute to high-quality economic development by integrating multiple parties, promoting interaction, and creating value. The initiative will concentrate on key industrial clusters and foster collaboration between the government, financial institutions, and enterprises. The cooperation between the Bank of China Jiangsu Branch and the Suqian Municipal People’s Government has entered a new stage, signifying the commitment to support the real economy and local development.

