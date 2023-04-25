Home » The 2023 China (Chongqing) International Consumer Festival will be held from April 28 to May 31, and hundreds of millions of yuan in consumer coupons will be issued_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government
The 2023 China (Chongqing) International Consumer Festival will be held from April 28 to May 31, and hundreds of millions of yuan in consumer coupons will be issued

On April 24, a reporter from Chongqing Daily learned from the Municipal Commission of Commerce that the 2023 China (Chongqing) International Consumer Festival will be held from April 28 to May 31, during which hundreds of millions of yuan in consumer coupons will be issued.

Specific activities include, on the afternoon of April 28th, the International Consumption Center City Development Conference and the Liangjiang International Consumption Summit Forum will be held at Chongqing Jinke Hotel, and the 2023 China (Chongqing) International Consumption Festival Consumer Vitality Brand Recommendation List will be released; on the evening of April 28th, 8 The opening ceremony was held in Sasseur (Chongqing Liangjiang) Outlet. The 16-meter-high LED screen is connected to the 35-meter long floor screen, and the nearly 600-square-meter LED giant screen will provide more than 20 domestic and foreign fashion brands and original designers. The brand provides a trendy T station; from April 28 to May 3, an international quality life experience exhibition will be held in the pedestrian street of the fashion consumption area of ​​Cuntan International New City (from Outlet to Jinyu Railway Station), including national theme flash mobs, domestic Over 100 fashion-themed activities and over 300 special consumption promotion activities will be launched in various places during the “May 1st” holiday.

The theme of this event is “Love Chongqing·Tesco Global”, focusing on the construction of an international consumption center city and the upgrading of international quality lifestyles. Branch venues will be set up in Zhaomushan Commercial Center and Auto Expo Commercial Center.

According to Peng Heliang, deputy director of the Municipal Commission of Commerce, during the event, Liangjiang New District, Yuzhong, and Bishan will issue 13 million yuan of government consumption vouchers, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and other banks will issue consumption vouchers of 6.2 million yuan, and Cloud QuickPass will issue consumer vouchers. 2 million yuan in vouchers, JD.com, Alipay and other platforms will issue 30 million yuan in consumption vouchers, and 55 million yuan in merchant welfare coupons will be issued in various commercial complexes and special consumption scenes.

The Municipal Commission of Commerce reminds citizens to log in to the official shopping platforms of Alipay, Cloud QuickPass, JD.com, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, commercial complexes in the city, and other shopping malls in the city to receive consumer vouchers, super-value group purchase coupons and other international consumption. Festival discounts.

