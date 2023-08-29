The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn): Showcasing China’s Apparel Industry Supply Chain and Enhancing Business Efficiency

2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair Promotes Apparel Industry Supply Chain Integration

Shanghai, China – The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) kicked off on August 28 in Shanghai. Positioned as an “innovative integration platform for the apparel industry supply chain,” the expo aims to showcase China‘s apparel industry’s manufacturing level and supply capacity, while facilitating collaboration within the industrial chain.

Spanning an area of 53,000 square meters, the fair boasts a total of 588 exhibitors presenting a wide range of products and services, from surface accessories procurement to design, development, production, and processing. The expo pays special attention to the characteristics of the apparel and apparel supply chain, with dedicated exhibition areas for different segments and links of the industrial chain to facilitate intentional orders from potential clients.

Chen Dapeng, vice president of the China National Textile and Apparel Council, emphasized the significant advancements in China‘s domestic garment manufacturing level, technological capabilities, and quality standards. He highlighted the presence of individual champion companies selected for their specialization and innovation. These supply chain companies offer flexible manufacturing and excel in fields such as shirts, cashmere coats, and outdoor sun protection, representing the vanguard of China‘s apparel industry.

The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) is jointly hosted by the China National Garment Association, China International Trade Center Co., Ltd., and the Textile Industry Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The expo serves as an ideal platform for clothing brands, designer brands, and supply chain enterprises to forge valuable connections and explore collaborative innovation and development opportunities.

(Reporter: Zhang Xinxin)

