The 2023 China Internet Conference Explores the Future of Digital Humans in Various Industries

The 2023 China Internet Conference, also known as the “Digital Human Development Promotion Forum,” took place in Beijing on July 20th, with participants discussing the establishment of an ecosystem for the development of the digital human industry. The conference aimed to enhance the application of digital humans in various sectors, such as media and services, and explore their potential in other fields.

Chen Jiachun, the executive deputy secretary-general of the Internet Society of China, delivered an opening speech during the forum, highlighting the nation’s commitment to the development of artificial intelligence. Chen emphasized that digital humans have become a significant topic of internet innovation and deserve attention. He also stressed the importance of industry-wide collaboration to promote digital human innovation.

The forum featured a keynote report titled “Building an Industrial Ecology for the Healthy Development of Digital Humans” by Wu Suoning, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Internet Society of China. Wu discussed the rapid development of digital humans and their potential as a breakthrough in the application of digital intelligence in the internet era. He expressed optimism about the future prospects of digital humans, noting that they would influence various aspects of the social ecology.

During the conference, the “China Digital Human Pilot Program” was officially launched, with the first batch of 30 partners receiving awards. The program aims to foster collaboration among partners in the digital human industry chain and promote the development of an industrial ecosystem for digital humans. Additionally, the conference showcased a collection of typical digital human scenarios from 2023 and held the “Second Digital Human Excellence Show.”

Other speakers at the forum included Cai Guohua, vice president of China Search Information Technology Co., Ltd., who discussed the innovative practice and exploration of media digital humans. Zhu Hong, executive vice president of the business development business group of Migu Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Niu Gang, president of “China Sports” zhibo.tv, and Zhang Ruining, vice president of Xinhuanet Co., Ltd., also shared their insights on the topic. They highlighted the application of digital humans in various fields, including sports, music, news, and marketing.

Furthermore, Chang Jian, deputy general manager of Unicom Online Technology Co., Ltd., discussed the application practice and exploration of serving digital humans. Li Wenkai, COO of 263 Group’s Enterprise Communication Division, and Sun Xuefeng, CEO of Beijing FiberHome Technology Co., Ltd., shared their experiences and practical cases in the application of digital humans.

Min Dong, deputy director of the Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, concluded the forum by discussing technology trends and innovation in the digital human industry.

The conference provided a platform for experts and industry professionals to exchange ideas, promote collaboration, and explore the potential of digital humans in various sectors. It highlighted the importance of continued innovation and cooperation in the digital human industry to drive its healthy development and application.

