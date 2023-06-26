The 2023 Hongqi E-QM5 560km PLUS launched at a price of 199,800 yuan-Sina Automobile

The 2023 Hongqi E-QM5 (configuration|inquiry) 560km PLUS new model is officially launched, with a total of 1 model launched, priced at 199,800 yuan. The appearance and interior design of the new car are consistent with the current models on sale. The CLTC pure electric cruising range is 560km. For more details about new cars on the market, please see below:

1. The appearance is still the iconic feature of this car, and it has its own unique design based on the Hongqi family-style design language. For example, the red logo in the center of the hood is a very strong red flag feature. In addition, the elegant daytime running light shape, the design dares to think and do, making people unforgettable;

2. The line characteristics of the side of the body are also very smooth, and the size ratio is well controlled. The length, width and height of the new car are 5040/1910/1569mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2990mm, which is positioned as a medium-sized car;

3. The visual effect of the rear of the car is very individual, among which the contribution of the taillights accounts for the majority. The slender and exaggerated shape is the same personality characteristic as the front face, but it belongs to two different style fields. Personally, I feel that the light lines on the front face are like the implicit and agile expression of the East, while the taillights are enthusiastic and unrestrained;

4. The black/brown color matching makes the interior look luxurious, and the simple design makes the entire center console look neat and tidy. The 10-inch floating central control screen adds a technological atmosphere to the car, and the larger the size, the better;

5. The 2023 Hongqi E-QM5 560km PLUS launched this time has a maximum power of 140 kilowatts and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The new car is equipped with CATL ternary lithium batteries, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range is 560km.

In terms of appearance, the 2023 Hongqi E-QM5 560km PLUS continues the design language of the brand’s pure electric models. The closed grille and split headlights have a high degree of brand recognition; The styling genes highlight the electric character.

As a pure electric model, the side lines of the new car are not towering and bloated. The smooth waistline and the slightly slip-backed roof create a good sense of fashion. In terms of size, the length, width and height of the new car are 5040 × 1910 × 1569mm, respectively, and the wheelbase has reached 2990mm.

In terms of the rear shape, the new car adopts a large knife-style LED taillight, which is more calm and atmospheric than the popular penetrating taillights. The Hongqi car logo is located in the center, and the tail stamp of “E-QM5” in the lower right corner is retained. In Hongqi’s planning, E stands for pure electric, Q stands for Hongqi Q series, M stands for travel field, and 5 stands for B-class products.

Based on the positioning of the model, the interior of the new car does not have too much exaggerated decoration. The keynote is simplicity and practicality. The 10.1-inch central control screen concentrates most of the car’s operations, replacing the traditional physical buttons. It has a certain sense of technology and at the same time does not appear to escape. At the same time, the car also provides 5-layer soundproof glass, three-in-one purification and fresh air system and other configurations to enhance the driving experience.

