[Pacific Auto New Car Channel]Extreme krypton 001 modelA total of 71,941 units will be delivered in 2022. On January 1, 2023, the 2023 Jikrypton 001 will be launched, with a price of 300,000 to 386,000. Newly provided Z-Sport sports advanced package, thousand-mile endurance package, and high-performance wheel set for users to choose individually.

The annual delivery target of 70,000 units of Jikrypton 001 was completed

In the latest delivery volume of Jikrypton 001 announced by Jikrypton Smart Technology,The delivery volume continued to exceed 10,000 in December, reached 11,337 units, a year-on-year increase of 198.7%. As the delivery continues to accelerate, Jikrypton 001 also exceeded the annual delivery target of 70,000 units at the end of the year. The cumulative delivery volume in 2022 will reach 71,941 units, and the average order value will exceed 336,000 yuan.

2023 new car launch

2023 Extreme Krypton 001Many options are included as standard equipment for the entire series. First of all, based on the standard induction frameless automatic door of the YOU version, the ME version and WE version will be equipped with silent electric suction doors as standard. In terms of seat fabrics, all models use Monaco NAPPA full-grain top-grain leather, which is more advanced than NAPPA top-layer leather, which can improve ride softness and comfort by 30%+. The front seats are all equipped with heating/ventilation/massage/memory as standard, and luxurious configurations such as electric adjustable seats for the entire vehicle, and intelligent constant temperature air-conditioning packages have also been realized as standard equipment for the entire series.

The 2023 Jikrypton 001 has also added three new car colors: Yuguang Orange, Jijing Blue and Jiye Black. There are a total of 6 body colors to choose from; 4 interior styles: Carbon Black, Nitrogen Blue, Platinum Gray, and Titanium Brown NAPPA top layer leather is used, which is optional for all series.

The WE 100kWh version of the model will be limited to 1,000 sets of thousand-mile endurance packages, using CTP 3.0 Kirin batteries with a capacity of 140kWh. After adding the application of silicon carbide technology in the motor, the cruising range of the CLTC comprehensive working condition of the vehicle will reach 1,032km.

The Z-Sport sports advanced package launched by Jikr for performance control is optional for the YOU version. It adopts Yuguang orange car color, and the interior orange and gray contrasting color design also makes the cabin full of dynamics. The Alcantara fabric uses an area of ​​up to 9.2㎡ . In addition, the side wing response sensitivity of the exclusive front row adaptive racing seat can be adjusted in 2 levels, which can dynamically complete the adaptive adjustment and has a support strength memory function.

In terms of handling, the YOU version of the Z-Sport sports advanced package is matched with 22-inch multi-spoke sports forged wheels with a lightweight structure design, which can effectively reduce weight by 20%. The racing-grade brake components composed of Brembo six-piston calipers + high-performance large-size perforated brake discs can improve heat dissipation by 20%. At the same time, the equipped sports tires effectively improve the handling stability.

NZP High Speed ​​Autonomous Pilot Assist System

Since delivery in October 2021, from the first generation ZEEKR OS car-machine system to the latest releasedZEEKR OS 4.0, The OTA upgrade of Jikr001 has achieved a total of 110 function updates and 1261 experience optimizations. High-speed iterative software strength combined with top-level hardware such as 8155 intelligent cockpit computing platform. Recently, the NZP high-speed autonomous navigation assistance system, which represents Jikrypton’s latest smart driving technology, will also start a comprehensive pioneer user test in January 2023.

Further reading: