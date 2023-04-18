Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-18 12:52:18 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show will be held from today to April 27. This is the world‘s first A-level auto show this year. It is reported that 13 indoor pavilions in Clover have been used in this auto show. Not only are there nine venues used to showcase the latest passenger cars from around the world, but there are also three venues that will focus on displaying the most advanced automotive technology and supply chain products. In addition, there is a pavilion as a media area to provide related service guarantee work.

The 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show opens today to provide a platform for new products and technologies