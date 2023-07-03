The 22nd CBME Successfully Concludes with Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion Standing Out Amongst 4500+ Global Brands

Title: Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion Shine at the 22nd CBME Exhibition

On June 28, 2023, the 22nd CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Children Exhibition concluded successfully at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The event witnessed the participation of leading brands in the United States, namely Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion, showcasing their innovations in the vitamin gummy market.

With over 4,500 global brands in attendance, the exhibition provided a platform for the maternal and child industry to showcase its recent advancements to an audience of over 100,000. However, it was the vibrant displays of Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion that truly captured the attention of visitors.

The two brands focused on creating a lasting impression by utilizing their respective brand colors and visual symbols to captivate the audience. The L’il Critters exhibition area presented a dazzling array of bright yellow products, while vitafusion’s “V”-shaped appearance stood out prominently. The unique designs of these exhibition areas left a deep brand memory in the hearts of every visitor.

Over the course of the three-day event, the exhibition site experienced a total of 10,000+ customer visits. The clever incorporation of brand elements in the exhibition design was fresh in people’s memory, resulting in the collection of over 4,000 promotional materials and the sale of more than 3,900 tasting places. Additionally, nearly 2,000 people became brand store members, and preliminary cooperation intentions were established with thousands of distributors.

Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion have established themselves as pioneers in the nutritional gummy candy market. With a focus on providing a wide range of dietary nutritional supplements for people of different ages, these brands aspire to make the process of healthy dietary supplementation enjoyable. At the exhibition, Ligui L’il Critters showcased their ace product for children – the “Nutrition Three Treasures,” while vitafusion presented their hot-selling melatonin series for adults.

Both brands have gained significant attention and inquiries, leading to successful transactions during the exhibition. Recognized for their excellent quality, Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion have consistently received the prestigious American Chefs Best Taste Award for their delightful product offerings.

In the current consumption environment, functional jellybeans have become the go-to choice for health-conscious individuals, especially the post-90s generation and fashionable mothers. With their exceptional product strengths, Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion have strategically deployed online and offline omni-channel sales, resulting in rapid growth in product sales.

The remarkable turnout at the exhibition further validates the popularity of these brands. As the fruitful trip to the 2023 CBME Exhibition drew to a close, Ligui L’il Critters and vitafusion are committed to maintaining their commitment to quality, forging ahead, and surpassing expectations.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information. The content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. For any questions regarding the article’s facts, readers are advised to reach out to the relevant parties. The views expressed in the article are solely for reference purposes and do not reflect the opinions of this website.

