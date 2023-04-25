Home » The 2499 yuan Raytheon MIX mini host is on the shelves: the 13th generation i5 is smaller than a can of Coke – yqqlm
Fast Technology News on April 25,The Raytheon MIX mini console is now available on JD.com. The hard drive version without memory costs 2,499 yuan, and the 16+512G version costs 2,999 yuan.

Raytheon MIX mini consoleThe three-dimensional size is 120x120x37mm, the volume is only 0.533L, and the weight is about 480gyou can place the desktop at will, and it supports wall-mounting. It can be placed behind a monitor or TV, so that your desktop looks like only the screen is left.

This consoleEquipped with 13th generation Core i5-13500H processor, 12 cores and 16 threads4.7GHz turbo frequency, 18MB smart cache, Iris Xe core display, 1.45GHz, 80EU specifications.

It uses dual-channel memory slots, supporting up to 64GB of memory; it is equipped with PCI-e 4.0/3.0 solid-state slots.Built-in low-noise fan, turbine + copper tube heat dissipation.

Equipped with Intel AX211 wireless network card, it supports WiFi 6E+Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

If you don’t want to bother, you can directly choose the 2999 yuan version, which is pre-installed with the genuine Windows 11 genuine operating system, which can be used immediately after booting, saving time and effort.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2999 yuan)

