The 25 years of the euro: the value of unity in a changing world

Europe’s raison d’être has always been the possibility of solving problems that countries would not be able to tackle alone. After the Second World War, far-sighted leaders understood that there was only one way to ensure peace on our continent the union of economies. Then, over time, a united Europe would need one single currency to make the most of the economic benefits arising from the peace dividend.

At the end of the 1980s, when Europe took further steps towards deepening the single market, the dream of a single currency turned into a project. Finally, 25 years ago, on January 1, 1999, this project became reality. Today the euro is an essential component of our daily life; it makes our lives easier, offers us stability and strengthens our sovereignty.

The euro has simplified the lives of European citizens, who can compare prices, trade and travel more easily. It has given us stability, safeguarding growth and jobs during a series of crises. Furthermore, issuing the world‘s second most important currency strengthens our sovereignty in a world shaken by events. It is therefore not surprising that, since its foundation, the euro area has grown from 11 to 20 member countries.

Over the years we have had to face extremely difficult challenges, which have also called into question the very future of the euro. But every time we reacted in the right way. In response to the global financial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis, for example, we established safeguards such as the Harmonized Banking Supervision and Resolution System and the European Stability Mechanism. Today, euro area citizens’ support for the single currency is close to historic highs.

But our work doesn’t end here. At this moment we are in fact faced with new challenges that countries cannot face alone and people look to Europe for answers.

Geopolitical tensions are intensifying, not least Russia’s illegitimate war against Ukraine, which requires courageous collective decisions. The acceleration of climate crisis it’s a problem we can only truly solve together: carbon emissions don’t stop at the border. Furthermore the energy and industrial policies in other parts of the world they pose unprecedented difficulties for ours competitiveness.

Questions like ecological and digital defense or transition have therefore become urgent issues of common interest. The same goes for financing the massive investments needed to decarbonize our economies, make supply chains safer and upgrade technology. In the EU the green transition alone will require investments of 620 billion euros per year until 2030.

Solutions must be of the order made possible through collaboration in Europe: build a genuine capital markets union extended across the continent to mobilize private financing; make use of tools and policies at European level to strengthen our competitiveness and security, for example by strengthening existing structures through the review of budgetary rules and a stronger banking union; transport the single currency into the era digitallaying the foundations for a possible digital euro that can complement cash.

At the same time, with several countries in the process of joining the EU, we must remain capable of acting with determination. Widening and deepening are not mutually exclusive. Enlargement, however, may require changes in the organization of the EU.

European citizens are aware that the world is changing. And they understand that strength lies in unity. Around two-thirds of Europeans are convinced that the EU is a bastion of stability. We must demonstrate that Europe can shape this change and meet their expectations.

This will require ambition and perseverance, the same qualities embodied by the founders of European integration. It will also be necessary to recognize that not all objectives can be achieved immediately. The road that opens before us must be followed when the time comes, this is the lesson of European integration. Other steps will follow when the time is ripe.

In the words of the French writer Anatole France: “To achieve great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan but also believe.” The first 25 years of the euro have shown us the possibility of realize a dream. However, as the world around us transforms, our action demonstrates that a united Europe provides the answers that European citizens and the world need.

