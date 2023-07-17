The 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute

On 17 July 1998 in Rome, the Diplomatic Conference which brings together representatives of 160 States at the FAO headquarters approved the Statute of the International Criminal Court (Cpi), with 120 votes in favor out of 148 voting states. Entered into force on 1 July 2002 once the necessary ratifications were reached (Italy had done so with Law 12 July 1999 n. 232 GU of 19 July 1999 n. 167, SO ), the Rome Statute inherited the legacy of a path that goes from the first Hague Conventionsof Geneva and from Treaty of Versailles of 1919 to reach the “spirit of Nuremberg” you have The tribunal for this purpose, for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. It is presented today as the most complete legal basis that defines i crimes of genocide (art.6), i crimes against humanity (art.7), i war crimes (art. 8). After the Kampala Conference of 2010, the Court also extended jurisdiction over theaggression (art.8-bis), or the illegitimate attack against the sovereignty of States, in violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Court in its configuration as a permanent court with universal efficacy intervenes on the basis of the principle of complementarityor if the States “unwilling or unable” to judge the guilty, for unwillingness‘lack of will’ or for inability, ‘incapacity of the state’. There are no prescriptions or functional or personal immunities, but several caveats are envisaged for the Prosecutor. In particular the United Nations Security Council can arrange the deferralthe deferment of the proceedings, and for the crime of aggression the conditions of prosecution are even more stringent if there is no determination by the Security Council.

The path to affirmation

Such a radically innovative system could not have presented itself without difficulty. Among the 123 nations that have joined the system of the Court do not include the Russia – who had also supported and approved the Statute – the Chinesebut also democratic countries like Israel and especially the United States. When an attempt was made to launch investigations in the Afghan and Palestinian theaters against the former prosecutor Bensouda American and Israeli leaders have leveled the accusation that it is one enemy of the State and anti-Semitism, and President Trump issued a executive order asset freeze, later lifted by Biden.

Furthermore, it has always been debated whether the choice of resorting to international justice could thwart the paths to peaceespecially in an ongoing war. But the conflict in Ukraine has changed the perspective. The distances between the actors on the start of negotiations and the brutality of the conduct of war have led states to defend a people not only with armed aid but also with other instruments that lead to international isolation: from the Resolutions condemning the United Nations General Assembly, up to economic sanctions and international criminal justice processes.

The arrest warrant for Putin

The turning point came with the choice made by a group of 40 states – led by Lithuania, Italy and all the other countries of the European Union – which wanted to give strength and legitimacy to the prosecutor of the Court: pursuant to ‘ article 14 of the Statute, have promoted the referralthe request to investigate the conflict in Ukraine on every act that integrates not only war crimesbut also crimes against humanity and genocide. On 17 March 2023 at the request of the Prosecutor, the Preliminary Chamber issued against President Putin and the Commissioner for Child Rights Maria Lvova Belova the first arrest warrants on charges of deportation e illegal transfer of Ukrainian minors from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in violation of Article 8(2)(a)(vii) and Article 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute.

The controversy over the difficulty of executing the arrest warrant without a regime change were expected, but in the meantime it is a fact that even in the perception of the controlled Russian media the Court’s provision marks a worsening of Putin’s international isolation. A condition destined to have a significant impact, given that Prigozhin’s revolt confirmed that the same nomenklatura is no longer monolithic around its leader.

Don’t Forget the Crime of “Aggression”

The problem of the crime of assault remained, the “crime of crimes” which took shape upstream of the Russian invasion. Strictly speaking, it is not possible to prosecute Putin and his nomenclature for aggression, because Russia has not ratified the Statute of the Court, like the United States and Ukraine itself, which has also joined the system of the Court for other international crimes with an ad hoc acceptance procedure. Nor can a determination in the sense be expected from the UN Security Council, where Russia sits with veto right.

Zelensky promoted the idea of ​​forming a Special Tribunal for Ukrainewhich was relaunched by the President of the European Commission von der Leyen and then formalized at the 24th EU-Ukraine summit on 2 February 2023. The Commission hypothesizes two models: an international court based on a multilateral treaty, or a hybrid court, i.e. a national judicial body integrated with international judges. The Kyiv parliament could soon fully ratify the Statute of the Court and it could support a resolution of the Assembly of States Parties and an agreement between the European Union, various guarantor States and Ukraine involving the International Criminal Court itself, which therefore is excluded or superseded by the process.

Meanwhile, on 3 July last, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine (ICPA), in The Hague, at the headquarters of Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Cooperation, from which the Center has direct support. The structure is based on the network that has already ensured the collection of evidence on international crimes from the initial stages of the war, made up of experts from various international organizations and national prosecutors who have cooperated with the Ukrainian one, and above all with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court . The United States also signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICPA designating a special prosecutor for the aggression against Ukraine.

Rediscovering the “spirit” of the Rome Statute

Italy can still promote something concrete: the launch of the Code of international crimes long in the making between the government and parliament, and the reopening for signature of the Statute to extend membership. The humanitarian catastrophe that has occurred in Ukraine should direct the United States to retrace its steps to fully adhere to the system of the Court, and this would truly involve the universal affirmation of the principles of international criminal justice, making the indignation of democracies against the atrocities of war complete and indelible.

L’Italia could also take charge of a proposal of revision of the Statute: in the case of a Resolution adopted by a majority of the UN Assembly or following a referral presented by at least 40 States, the Prosecutor should be allowed to proceed directly also for the aggression, and also against the States that have not ratified the Statute . It would mean giving meaning to anniversaries and reviving the “spirit” of the Rome Statute.

Copertina EPA/Phil Nijhuis’s photo