Original title: The 2nd Consumer Expo attracts more than 1,600 international brands and more than 1,200 domestic brands to participate in the exhibition, grasp the consumption trend and tap the market potential (consumption window)

Coconut wind is habitual, and fine products gather. From July 25th to 30th, the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair, co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan Provincial People’s Government, made a wonderful appearance in Haikou, Hainan. The exhibition area of ​​100,000 square meters has attracted more than 1,600 international brands from 61 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition, more than 1,200 domestic brands to participate in the exhibition, and more than 600 global new products have debuted. The number of buyers and professional visitors exceeds 40,000 people.

At this fruitful and lively consumption event, many consumer products and new products from home and abroad were displayed in a concentrated manner. Themes such as tax-free economy, innovation of domestic products, and sustainable consumption attracted much attention, reflecting some new trends in my country’s consumption upgrade.

“In this consumer expo, I ordered a new watch that I have long admired at the brand booth. After tax-free, it was nearly 3,000 yuan cheaper than in ordinary stores!” Mr. Wang from Beijing told reporters that after the consumer expo ended, He also has to spend a few days in Hainan, and then go to Sanya International Duty Free City for shopping. “Many skin care products are now cheaper in Hainan than abroad.”

“Full of harvest!” Feng Quanpu, vice president of Jingdong Group, described this trip to the Consumer Fair in four words. On July 26, JD.com reached strategic cooperation upgrades with tax-free licensed companies such as Hailv Duty Free and National Duty Free. “Taking this consumer expo as an opportunity, we will continue to consolidate strategic cooperative relations, give full play to each other’s advantages, and build low-cost businesses. A global duty-free supply chain system with cost, high efficiency and excellent experience.”

Duty-free shopping has become Hainan’s “golden business card”. Since the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the duty-free shopping policy of Hainan’s outlying islands has undergone major adjustments. In addition to increasing the annual duty-free shopping quota for outlying island tourists to 100,000 yuan per person and canceling the 8,000-yuan tax-free limit for a single item, the number of single purchases has also been greatly reduced. Restricted product types. As a result, the dividends of the free trade port policy have been fully released, attracting duty-free operators, various brands and investors to flock to Hainan. Hainan’s tax-free industry is booming, driving the continuous growth of my country’s tax-free economy.

According to the “2022 China Travel Shopping White Paper” released by Ernst & Young, the global travel market has been affected by the epidemic, and travel retail channels have been blocked. In 2020, the sales of China‘s duty-free market will drop by 4.8%. Sales were up 66.8% from 2020.

Peng Hui, chairman of China Tourism Group CDFG, said that on the one hand, with policy support, Hainan’s tourism retail market space will be further expanded. On the other hand, Hainan’s infrastructure construction is improving day by day, providing a good foundation for the future development of the tourism retail market.

Statistics from Haikou Customs show that since the implementation of the new duty-free policy on outlying islands in Hainan until the end of June this year, the customs has supervised outlying islands with a tax-free shopping value of 90.6 billion yuan, sales of 125 million items, and 12.28 million shopping tourists. The average daily shopping amount was 124 million yuan, an increase of 257% compared with that before the implementation of the New Deal. Tax-free consumption has further enriched Hainan’s tourism consumption market and promoted the transformation and upgrading of domestic consumption with the help of preferential policies such as the Consumer Expo platform and outlying island tax-free.

In April this year, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Further Unleashing Consumption Potential and Promoting Continued Recovery of Consumption”, proposing to improve the city’s duty-free shop policy and plan to build a number of city duty-free shops with Chinese characteristics.

With the support of policies, many cities across the country have introduced measures to support the development of the duty-free consumption market. For example, Beijing proposed to add duty-free shops at ports to support duty-free shops at airports to sell high-quality domestic products; Shanghai supported duty-free business enterprises to add duty-free shops in the city, accelerated the full coverage of departure tax-refund shops in key business districts, and expanded the scope of the “Buy-and-Refund” pilot program.

Jiang Kai, a partner of PwC China tax and business consulting, believes that the duty-free shops in the city are an important starting point for the development of duty-free consumption in various cities. Hainan’s experience provides a useful reference for cities to develop duty-free shops in the city. The development of multiple locations and multiple scenarios will also help to achieve a positive interaction between duty-free consumption markets and open up more development space for domestic duty-free consumption.

Domestic product innovation——

Transformation and upgrading to expand new space for development

The latest electric hydrofoil surfboards, amphibious “flying cars”, artificial intelligence health hearing aids… This year’s consumer expo has newly established a domestic product boutique hall, and the 5,000-square-meter exhibition area focuses on domestic product boutiques and time-honored brands.

“The domestic brands have really changed a lot, the quality has improved significantly, and the brand image has also taken a big step. They can compete with international high-quality consumer goods on the same stage, and it is worth visiting.” A professional audience day, an exhibitor from Shenzhen could not help but admire in Hall 8.

“Last year, we brought more than 300,000 yuan of silk blankets and all sold out at the exhibition. This year, we made preparations early and brought nearly 1.5 million yuan of blankets. We look forward to receiving more customers at the Consumer Expo.” Meng Zeqiang, chairman of Henan Xinxing Crafts Import Co., Ltd., is full of confidence in the Henan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo.

“The rise of domestic products is the general trend. As consumers, especially young people’s cultural self-confidence increase, consumers’ recognition of domestic products, national trends and time-honored brands continues to increase.” Liu Hui, president of JD. JD.com’s sales show that from 2018 to 2021, consumers’ enthusiasm for consumption of Guochao products has grown rapidly. The number of users who purchased Guochao-related products has increased by more than 90%, the transaction value has increased by 284%, and the sales volume has increased by 411%.

In the “Huaxia Fengwu Museum” with the largest area in the domestic product boutique hall, there are many domestic product boutiques in the core exhibition area of ​​960 square meters.

This year, Seagull Watch, a subsidiary of Yuyuan Garden Co., Ltd., has brought new products with a sense of national trendy design. The “breaking circle” linkage between national watch brands and classic mobile games fits the current consumption trend and attracts the attention of many young people.

A large number of domestic brands continue to improve the level of technology, design, service, marketing, etc., and pay more and more attention to user segmentation needs and experience. Wang Wenyu, curator of the domestic products boutique exhibition area, said that the exhibition hall highlights the new trend of consumption, shows the transformation of domestic products from “Made in China” to “Made in China“, and highlights the inheritance and innovation of time-honored brands.

The “2022 Domestic Product Market Development Report” released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences pointed out that the internal structure of my country’s industrial industry has been transformed and upgraded, and the proportion of manufacturing, especially high-end manufacturing, has grown rapidly. Key industries such as photovoltaics, new energy vehicles, home appliances, and smartphones rank among the top in the world.

Kuang Xianming, a researcher at the Economic Research Center of the China (Hainan) Reform and Development Research Institute, believes that domestic products should continue to do a good job of quality articles, improve standards in terms of craftsmanship and service, and make “Made in China” and “China Service” the guarantee of quality; Brand building to better adapt to the trend of consumption upgrading. Actively make use of important exhibition platforms such as the Consumer Goods Fair to better publicize domestic products.

sustainable consumption –

Green development leads the new trend of society

At this year’s Consumer Expo, the concept of green development and sustainable consumption has become a consensus inside and outside the venue.

Not only does the exhibition itself practice green and low-carbon concepts in terms of operation, construction, transportation, catering, etc., and strive to build a benchmark for environmental protection and energy-saving exhibitions, many exhibitors and buyers also focus on sustainable consumption and bring green consumer goods.

Ride a bicycle to light up green light strips, try degradable stationery, paint endangered animal swatches… In the sustainable consumption experience space in Hall 4 of the Consumer Expo, Chenguang Stationery, L’Oreal China, Dell Technologies, China Resources Snowflake, Lee Kum Kee, etc. Companies showcase their sustainable consumption exploration results here.

At the 2nd Sustainability Forum held at this Consumer Expo, industry initiatives such as “Guiding Principles for Urban Business Circles to Promote Sustainable Consumption”, “Action Guide for Daily Chemical Industry to Promote Sustainable Consumption”, and “Supply Chain Decarbonization Action” were released. , gather more important forces to promote global sustainable consumption and production.

In recent years, focusing on key areas such as the full life cycle of automobiles and green smart home appliances, the Ministry of Commerce, together with relevant departments, has issued a series of policies, and issued the Implementation Plan for Promoting Green Consumption, the Notice on Several Measures to Revitalize Automobile Circulation and Expand Automobile Consumption, and Promote green smart home appliance consumption policies and measures, and carry out green building materials to the countryside.

“At present, these measures are taking effect.” According to the relevant person in charge of the Department of Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, taking automobiles as an example, in the first half of 2022, the sales of new energy vehicles will reach 2.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times. Among them, the sales of new energy passenger vehicles accounted for 24% of the total sales of passenger vehicles, which means that for every 4 new cars sold, one is a new energy vehicle.

At this year’s Consumer Expo, Haima, Chery and many other high-profile new energy vehicles were unveiled and released. With the advancement of technology, it will bring consumers a better and more comfortable new energy vehicle consumption experience in the future. Return to Sohu, see more