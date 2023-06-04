The 3 ways to get to the premiership. Meloni doesn’t make Renzi’s mistake

There is premiership and premiership, but before even talking about the technical aspects of the reform, the problem that arises is how to start the reform text

Celebrating the Republic means celebrating the Constitution, which however is not unchangeable. There has been talk of constitutional reforms for decades but the form of government has remained that of 1948. Many say in principle that they agree with the revision of Part Two but then, if someone tries seriously, the usual story of left of the attack on Constitution. What is certain is that, in the face of botched reforms such as that of 2016 (coincidentally signed by the Democratic Party), it is better that things have remained unchanged.

Currently there is little talk about it, but it seems that the political forces will soon return to the subject. Let’s see how things stand at the moment. The parliamentary majority that supports the government, in concert with a part of the opposition (Azione and Italia Viva), has decided to focus on the premiership. There is premiership and premiership, but even before talking about the technical aspects of the reform, the problem that arises is how to start the reform text.

There are three roads, with a single common starting point: the dictated procedure by art. 138 of the Constitution which provides for two different resolutions by the Chamber and the Senate on the same text, at least three months apart from each other. In the first resolution, the majority of those present (relative) is sufficient, in the second that of the members (absolute). If in the second resolution the bill is approved by a majority of 2/3 of the members of both chambers (qualified majority), the constitutional revision does not require further steps; if, on the other hand, the text does not reach the aforementioned threshold of votes, a confirmatory referendum is held (which does not provide for a constitutive quorum) if 500,000 voters or 5 Regional Councils or 1/5 of the members of one of the two Chambers request it.

Now let’s look at the three ways.

The prima it is that of the government-initiated bill, which is usually written in concert – when the political conditions exist – with some members of the parliamentary majority. In this case, the government alone would have the initiative, through the Minister for Institutional Reforms. After which the bill would be incardinated in the constitutional affairs commission of one of the two Chambers and would follow the procedure established by art. 72 of the Constitution (the so-called normal procedure of voting article by article, amendments, discussion and final vote both in the commission and in the classroom) and obviously that of art. 138.

The second is that of parliamentary initiative where the text or texts, drafted by an indefinite number of parliamentarians, and signed by those who adhere to it, are incardinated in the constitutional affairs commission and follow the procedure described above (articles 72 and 138 of the Constitution). It would be a way to flush out the Pd and M5s who, if they did not present their proposal, would demonstrate that they have a preconceived position that is not at all constructive.

