The 300 richest Swiss – The Geneva shipping family with the global empire – News

Contents

It ranks fifth among the 300 richest in Switzerland: the Aponte shipping company family from Geneva. Her assets are estimated at 18 to 19 billion francs.

Author: Fabian von Almen and Benita Vogel

Family business: The head is Gianluigi Aponte (83), he originally comes from Sorrento near Naples (I). With his wife Rafaela (78) – a banker’s daughter from Geneva – he founded the shipping company MSC in Geneva. The two each hold half of the shares. Her children Diego (48) and Alexa (51) as well as son-in-law Pierfrancesco Vago (62) are responsible for operations, as the business magazine Balance writes. The only family outsider in the business is CEO Soren Toft.

Record shipping company: Father Aponte started with a few used ships in the early 1970s. Today the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is the largest shipping company in the world, with 793 container ships. 123 more have already been ordered. It ships 22 million containers of freight per year and employs 180,000 people. A fifth of the world‘s sea freight is in the hands of Geneva. No other shipping company has so much market power and ships to date. In addition to the freight business, MSC also expanded its cruise business – which also includes a private island in the Bahamas.

Legend: The Geneva shipping company MSC also operates cruise ships. Pictured: MSC cruise ship in Lisbon. Reuters/Rafael Marchante

Secrecy: MSC’s profits and sales are a family secret. Family and company representatives almost never give interviews. According to media reports, MSC generated over 86 billion euros in sales and 36 billion euros in profits in 2022. Shipping analyst Jan Tiedemann described these figures to SRF as plausible. Business was particularly good during the pandemic years. Delivery bottlenecks drove up freight rates and thus revenues. “The pandemic and the delivery bottlenecks have caused freight rates to increase extremely and the shipping company has earned a lot,” says shipping analyst Jan Tiedemann.

Ascent: With its coffers full, MSC went on a shopping spree. She bought shares in a South African hospital operator. Railway lines and rail networks in Africa and most recently in Italy have also been taken over. Ports are also part of Geneva’s portfolio. MSC owns 70 ports through a subsidiary.

The pandemic and delivery bottlenecks have caused freight rates to increase dramatically and the shipping company has earned a lot.

Spotlight: MSC made headlines with its entry into the Hamburg port operator HHLA. The Swiss are thus pushing into the home territory of Germany’s largest container shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd. Major shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne was publicly annoyed about the new competition right on his doorstep. The unions are also not happy about the entry of the record-breaking shipping company from Switzerland. Hamburg port employees have been demonstrating and striking against the deal for weeks. The deal is not yet settled, even though the Geneva shipping company and the city of Hamburg now hold a good 86 percent of HHLA. However, the approval of the authorities and the Hamburg citizens is also required.

Cooling down: After the boom years due to the pandemic and delivery bottlenecks, the freight business has cooled down in recent years. The profits are no longer as generous. This is unlikely to curb the urge for size.

Share this: Facebook

X

