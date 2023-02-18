The work of SolidWorl

In the perhaps not too distant future, it will also be possible to “print” the heart, liver, kidneys and lungs in 3D. The road is, of course, long and tiring but SolidWorld, a Treviso-based company leader in the industrial 3D printing market, with a turnover of 60 million and 8 thousand customers in its portfolio from Stellantis to Leonardo who already print in 3D with its software and machinery, is trying . The company, which was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange last July and, through its subsidiary Bio3DPrinting, has started production, in a purpose-built plant near Florence, of Electrospider, the 3D bioprinter capable of making faithful reproductions of cells, human tissues and organs. A complex project so much so that in the first year only 12 printers worth 500 thousand euros each will be produced but highly appreciated by the stock exchange which has increased the share by 20% in one day to 3.2 euros per share (+38% compared to placement).

“The 3D bioprinter – he explained Roberto Rizzo president and founder of SolidWorld-Electrospider was born from the synergistic collaboration between our group and an excellence in the field of research such as the University of Pisa and precisely with the group coordinated and directed by Professor Giovanni Vozzi, full professor of Bioengineering and director of the Biofabrication Lab. The tests carried out during the last year on the 3D printer have given positive results for this now it is ready to be commercialized”.

How does it work?

“Thanks to the patent developed at the University of Pisa, it is possible to create tissues and organs that duplicate the complexity and functions of human tissues. It does so thanks to the printing of innovative hydrogels loaded with human cells. At the moment we are very far from being able to replicate complete organs such as the heart or kidneys also because they are made up of a complex of very different cells. In this first stage we can reproduce epithelial and oncological tissues. And therefore it will be possible, for example, to try chemotherapy techniques on a cellular tissue that replicates that of the cancer patient, thus finding the best therapy without having to experiment it directly on the sick subject. Another application will be in complex operations on certain organs. The printer will be able to reproduce them faithfully, including diseased areas. The surgeon will be able to “try” the operation that he will have to do on these organs before tackling the real one on the patient. It will be very useful especially to intervene on very young patients such as newborns or even operations in the uterus”.

So what are the advantages of this sophisticated product?

“The printer requests the entry of information such as the organ to create, the material to use and the characteristics of the cells to obtain, after which it starts the printing process: the result is a human material. And therefore, starting from the cells of patients, it will be possible to experiment with personalized therapeutic approaches, not to mention that in this way tests on animals would be avoided”.

Other non-medical applications?

“In the pharmacological and cosmetic fields, tissue replication makes it possible to test drugs, creams and products, making them safe for humans and less impacting on the environment. A final possible destination concerns the fashion sector, where it will be possible to create accessories and leather goods starting from animal biopsies”.

Are you ready to go commercial now?

“We are working with hospitals and research centers who are interested in purchasing the product. And I am proud to say that the manager of the 3D Bioprinting company is a 31-year-old biomedical engineer from Pisa, Aurora de Acutis. The road is long and investments in research are very important but thanks to the listing on the Stock Exchange we have the capital to go forward”.