Original title: “The Third Consumer Expo successfully concluded

Wang Xiangfeng, reporter from Henan Radio and Television Elephant

On April 15, the 6-day 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair successfully concluded in Haikou.

Exhibitors, purchasers, and guests from all over the world came here in high spirits and returned with full rewards. As a public service platform linking domestic and foreign markets to “buy the world and sell the world“, various indicators are increasing year by year, and they are getting better day by day, which demonstrates and releases the Chinese market’s desire to be “at the forefront” and realize “great opening” in the world. potential and confidence.

Henan conscientiously implements the requirement of prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption, and strives to enrich consumption supply, boost consumer confidence, and enhance trade cooperation and cultural exchanges through the Consumer Expo platform. The enthusiasm of enterprises to participate in the exhibition is high, the style of “Yu Pin” is brilliantly displayed, the exhibition hall is very popular, and agricultural products, handicrafts, porcelain, clothing, etc. are very popular.

This year’s Consumer Expo Henan received more than 50,000 people, and received visits from more than 10 provinces, cities, and central enterprise delegations. The turnover of exhibitors reached 108.32 million yuan, and the turnover of purchasing companies reached 37.86 million yuan, exceeding the transaction volume of the previous two sessions. Matching and negotiating cooperation matters such as agency and franchising, the next step will be in-depth consultations to promote cooperation, effectively expanding the influence of Henan “Yupin”, and helping enterprises and products in our province to go global better.