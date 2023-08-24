The 4th Jinyang Lake·Digital Economy Development Summit: Unleashing Shanxi’s Potential in the Digital Economy Track

Shanxi Province in China recently hosted the 4th Jinyang Lake Digital Economy Development Summit, emphasizing the importance of digital transformation and development. The summit aimed to gather industrial resources, promote open cooperation, and contribute to the construction of a digital China. The digital economy has become a significant force globally, reshaping the competition order and accelerating societal change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has recognized the importance of the digital economy, referring to it as a national strategy. Strategies such as the network power strategy, national big data strategy, and the overall layout plan for Digital China Construction have been implemented, promoting the integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

Shanxi, as a resource-based province, has embraced General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision for the digital economy. The province has focused on building a competitive digital industry cluster and has achieved significant progress. The development of new infrastructure, such as 5G base stations and big data centers, has been a priority. Smart coal mines, smart steel, and digital government services have also been implemented. The province’s digital industry has improved in both quality and diversity, contributing to economic growth.

To further advance the province’s digital economy, Shanxi plans to promote the high-quality development of the digital economy by integrating it into the transformation and development of the national resource-based economy. Emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure, efforts will be made to extend 5G networks to rural areas and enhance coverage in traffic-intensive areas.

The province will accelerate the digital transformation of infrastructure in various sectors, including energy, transportation, and logistics. Efforts will be made to attract talent, capital, land, and technology to enhance the digital economy. Integration of data and reality will continue to be a priority, focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Shanxi aims to further expand and improve the digital industry by promoting the digital transformation of various sectors. Industries such as manufacturing, services, and agriculture will undergo digital transformation, leading to the development of smart factories, digital workshops, and digital farms. The province also seeks to enrich new formats of the digital economy, attracting leading enterprises and fostering digital economy industry clusters.

By hosting summits and exhibitions like the Jinyang Lake Digital Economy Development Summit, Shanxi aims to demonstrate its favorable business environment, expand its cooperation platform, and attract investment. The province will continue to build smart cities and digital villages, focusing on various application scenarios such as transportation, cultural tourism, healthcare, education, and communities.

Shanxi sees the digital economy as a driving force for transformation and development. It envisions a future where the digital economy plays a crucial role, contributing to a more prosperous and technologically-advanced society. The summit serves as a starting point for Shanxi’s journey towards a more solid digital economy, aligning with the national vision for a digital China.

