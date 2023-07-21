The 5 most popular electric cars in 2023 & where you can lease them cheaply

PR/Business Insider

E-cars are becoming increasingly popular. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). A total of 470,559 new electric cars will be registered in 2022. That makes a An increase of 32 percent compared to the previous year. And the trend seems to be continuing in 2023 as well. Up to and including April 2023, 220,244 new electric cars were already registered. do with it E-Autos total around 16 percent of all new registrations out of. But which electric cars are the most popular in 2023 so far? The KBA also offers an answer to this. The authority publishes an overview of the respective new vehicle registrations every month.

These are the most popular electric cars in Germany

The most recent overview applies up to and including June 2023. This results in a top 10 that is far from that Tesla Model Y is cited. With 27,825 new registrations it was the most popular e-car in Germany. In second place is the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 with a total of 18,377 new registrations. Places three to five go to the Volkswagen ID.3 with 11,875 new registrations, the Fiat 500 Electric with 8672 new registrations and the Audi Q4 e-tron with 8262 new registrations.

The 10 most popular e-cars 2023 at a glance

We have listed the entire top 10 with the most frequently registered and therefore most popular electric cars for you here:

Platz 1: Tesla Model Y (27,825 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 2: Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (18,377 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 3: Volkswagen ID.3 (11,875 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 4: Fiat 500 Electric (8672 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 5: Audi Q4 e-tron (8262 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 6: Škoda Enyaq (7768 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 7: Tesla Model 3 (7287 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 8: Smart EQ For Two (6235 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 9: Mini Electric (5983 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Platz 10: Cupra Born (5914 new registrations up to and including June 2023)

Here you can lease the 5 most popular electric cars of the year

Are you also interested in the popular e-cars? Then you will find them here best leasing offerswhich our leasing calculator spat out for the five top models:

With 27,825 new registrations up to and including June, that is Tesla Model Y that for the time being most popular e-car 2023. Are you also interested in the iPhone among the electric cars? Unfortunately, we could not find any offers in our leasing calculator at the moment. As soon as there are exciting deals again, we will inform you about them here!

On the second place of the most popular electric cars land the Volkswagen ID.4 and the almost identical ID.5. Together they have been approved 18,377 times. If the ID.4 is also your favorite e-car, you’re in luck, because there is an exciting leasing deal for only 257.00 euros per month*. You can read all the details here:

The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen ID.4 at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:36 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:257,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 4500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:nolist price:37.655,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,68Total cost factor:0.68 (1.01 with BAFA)Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:170 PS (125 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 285 kilometersPower Consumption:16.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:0 Gramm pro KilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, voice control, lane departure warning and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:about five months

11,875 times the Volkswagen ID.3 Approved in Germany up to and including June 2023. That catapults him onto the third place of the most popular electric cars. Do you want to get an impression of it? Then take advantage of this offer: Private customers are currently leasing the VW ID.3 for just EUR 291.00 per month*. All the details are here:

The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen ID.3 at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:291,00 Eurospecial payment:noDeployment Fee:one-off 1160.00 euroslist price:39.995,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,73Total cost factor:0,79Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:204 PS (150 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 555 kilometersPower Consumption:15.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:0 Gramm pro KilometerFurnishing:not specifiedColor:GrauDelivery time:about six months

fourth place secures himself Fiat 500 Electric with 8672 new registrations by the end of June 2023. The Fiat 500 is primarily priced, which also affects its leasing rate. So you can lease the popular e-car from just 122.00 euros per month*. You can find out more here:

The leasing conditions for the Fiat 500 Elektro at a glance

Target group:Private and commercial leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:122,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 4500.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Down payment:one-off fee of 350.00 eurosDeployment Fee:one-off fee of 999.00 euroslist price:35.690,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,34Total cost factor:0.50 (1.02 with BAFA)Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:118 PS (87 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 150 km/hRange:up to 312 kilometersPower Consumption:13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:0 Gramm pro KilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, rain sensor, emergency brake assistant and moreColor:SchwarzDelivery time:immediately available

The last of the five most popular electric carss is the Audi Q4 e-tronwhich was already approved 8262 times in 2023. The Q4 e-tron is available from Leasing Markt for EUR 499.00 per month*. What you should know about the offer?

The leasing conditions for the Audi Q4 e-tron at a glance

Target group:Private and commercial leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:499,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 3,000.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:one-off 1365.00 euros (including admission)list price:57.475,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,87Total cost factor:0.92 (1.03 with BAFA)Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:204 PS (150 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 506 kilometersPower Consumption:17.4 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:0 Gramm pro KilometerFurnishing:Air conditioning, tire pressure monitoring system, multifunction steering wheel, navigation system, emergency brake assistant and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:immediately available

The most popular electric cars from the previous year

How has the top 10 changed over the course of the current year? To illustrate trends and ranking changes we have here again the ten most popular electric cars in 2022 listed:

Platz 1: Tesla Model Y (35,426 new registrations)

Platz 2: Tesla Model 3 (33,841 new registrations)

Platz 3: Fiat 500 Electric (29,635 new registrations)

Platz 4: Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (24,847 new registrations)

Platz 5: Volkswagen ID.3 (23,286 new registrations)

Platz 6: Hyundai Kona (17,029 new registrations)

Platz 7: Opel Corsa (14,979 new registrations)

Platz 8: Dacia Spring (14,366 new registrations)

Platz 9: Hyundai Ioniq 5 (14,080 new registrations)

Platz 10: Volkswagen Up (13,238 new registrations)

