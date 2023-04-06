PR/Business Insider



E-cars are becoming increasingly popular. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). A total of 470,559 new electric cars will be registered in 2022. That makes a An increase of 32 percent compared to the previous year. And the trend seems to be continuing in 2023 as well. In January 2023, 18,136 new electric cars were already registered. do with it E-Autos total around ten percent of all new registrations out of. But which electric cars are the most popular in 2023 so far? The KBA also offers an answer to this. The authority publishes an overview of the respective new vehicle registrations every month.

These are the most popular electric cars in Germany

The most recent overview applies up to and including January 2023. This results in a top 10 that is far from that Tesla Model Y is cited. With 3708 new registrations it was the most popular e-car in Germany. In second place is the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 with 1471 new registrations. Places three to five go to the Audi Q8 with 1131 new registrations, the Volkswagen ID.3 with a total of 805 new registrations and the Audi Q5 with 738 new registrations.

The 10 most popular e-cars 2023 at a glance

We have listed the entire top 10 with the most frequently registered and therefore most popular electric cars for you here:

Platz 1 : Tesla Model Y (3708 new registrations)

: Tesla Model Y (3708 new registrations) Platz 2 : Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (1471 new registrations)

: Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (1471 new registrations) Platz 3 : Audi Q8 (1131 new registrations)

: Audi Q8 (1131 new registrations) Platz 4 : Volkswagen ID.3 (805 new registrations)

: Volkswagen ID.3 (805 new registrations) Platz 5 : Audi Q5 (738 new registrations)

: Audi Q5 (738 new registrations) Platz 6 : Skoda Enyak (729 Neuzulassungen)

: Skoda Enyak (729 Neuzulassungen) Platz 7 : Smart For Two (721 new registrations)

: Smart For Two (721 new registrations) Platz 8 : Dacia Spring (669 new registrations)

: Dacia Spring (669 new registrations) Platz 9 : Porsche Taycan (534 new registrations)

: Porsche Taycan (534 new registrations) Platz 10: Mazda MX-30 (499 new registrations)

Here you can lease the 5 most popular electric cars of the year

Are you also interested in the popular e-cars? Then you will find them here best leasing offerswhich our leasing calculator spat out for the five top models:

With 3708 new registrations in January the Tesla Model Y is currently the most popular electric car in 2023. Are you also interested in the iPhone among the electric cars? You can currently lease it cheaply from Leasing Markt. Cost point: 508.78 euros per month with a term of 48 months*. All information can be found in the table:

Target group: Private leasing (Vario-Leasing) Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: kilometers per year Monthly Rate: 508,78 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: 1111.40 euros for transfer and registration list price: 57.667,51 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,88 Total cost factor: 0.92 (without BAFA; 1.08 with BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 514 PS (378 Kilowatts) Top speed: 217 km/h Range: up to 533 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 16.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, keyless central locking, navigation system, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, on-board computer, parking assistant, tire pressure monitoring system Color: White Delivery time: about a month

The Volkswagen ID.4 and the almost identical ID.5 come in second place among the most popular e-cars. Together they were approved 1471 times. If the ID.4 is also your favorite e-car, you’re in luck, because there is an exciting leasing deal for it right now*. You can read all the details here:

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 374,00 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: no list price: 40.335,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,93 Total cost factor: 0.93 (without BAFA; 1.16 with BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 170 PS (125 Kilowatts) Top speed: 160 km/h Range: up to 285 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 16.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, voice control and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about eight months

The Audi Q8 secures third place with 1131 new registrations in the first month of 2023. The Q8’s luxurious equipment speaks in particular – but that also costs. The cheapest leasing offer for the Q8 is currently available from Leasing Markt, where you pay 1219.00 euros a month for it*. You can find out more about this here:

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 1219,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1245.00 euros for transfer and registration list price: 115.435,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 1,06 Total cost factor: 1,08 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 408 PS (300 Kilowatts) Top speed: 200 km/h Range: up to 495 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 22.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Cruise control, navigation system, touchscreen, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, all-wheel drive, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, on-board computer, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel and more Color: White Delivery time: about three months

805 times were the VW ID.3 Approved in Germany in January 2023. That catapults him onto the fourth place of the most popular electric cars. Do you want to get an impression of it? Then take advantage of this offer: Private customers are currently leasing the ID.3 for only EUR 391.00 per month*. All the details are here:

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 391,00 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: no list price: 33.609,24 Euro Leasingfaktor: 1,16 Total cost factor: 1.16 (without BAFA; 1.44 with BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: 160 km/h Range: up to 429 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 15.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, voice control, air conditioning and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about eight months

5. Audi Q5 (currently no offer available)

The one currently not available in our leasing calculator Audi Q5 completes the top 5 most popular electric cars of 2023. It has been approved 738 times so far.

The last of the five most popular electric cars of the year currently available is the Skoda Enyakwhich was already approved 729 times in 2023. The Enyak is currently available from Leasing Markt for EUR 449.00 per month*. What you should know about the offer?

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 449,00 Euro special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Deployment Fee: 990.00 euros for transfer list price: 45.599,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,98 Total cost factor: 1.03 (without BAFA; 1.24 with BAFA) Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 179 PS (132 Kilowatts) Top speed: 160 km/h Range: up to 325 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 16.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic start/stop, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, tire pressure monitoring system, keyless central locking, trip computer, navigation system, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: Blau Delivery time: immediately available

The most popular electric cars from the previous year

How has the top 10 changed over the course of the current year? To illustrate trends and ranking changes we have here again the ten most popular electric cars in 2022 listed:

Platz 1 : Tesla Model Y (35,426 new registrations)

: Tesla Model Y (35,426 new registrations) Platz 2 : Tesla Model 3 (33,841 new registrations)

: Tesla Model 3 (33,841 new registrations) Platz 3 : Fiat 500 Electric (29,635 new registrations)

: Fiat 500 Electric (29,635 new registrations) Platz 4 : Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (24,847 new registrations)

: Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 (24,847 new registrations) Platz 5 : Volkswagen ID.3 (23,286 new registrations)

: Volkswagen ID.3 (23,286 new registrations) Platz 6 : Hyundai Kona (17,029 new registrations)

: Hyundai Kona (17,029 new registrations) Platz 7 : Opel Corsa (14,979 new registrations)

: Opel Corsa (14,979 new registrations) Platz 8 : Dacia Spring (14,366 new registrations)

: Dacia Spring (14,366 new registrations) Platz 9 : Hyundai Ioniq 5 (14,080 new registrations)

: Hyundai Ioniq 5 (14,080 new registrations) Platz 10: Volkswagen Up (13,238 new registrations)

