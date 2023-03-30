In Frankfurt’s Westend, the expensive district at the foot of the Deutsche Bank towers, you’ll find unusually helpless bankers these days. There is, for example, the investment expert who experienced the worst crashes in recent decades, above all the financial and euro crises. Even he says: What has happened to Deutsche Bank shares in the past few weeks is “irrational”, “crazy”. On Friday a week ago, the market value of the country’s largest financial institution had collapsed not by five, not by ten, but by up to fifteen percent. There was no obvious trigger for this. Sure, the banking quake had rocked Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse. But the situation had actually calmed down since the announcement of the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS. And Deutsche Bank, says the investment banker, is “objectively stable”.