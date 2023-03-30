Home Business The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank
Business

The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank

by admin
The 5 weaknesses of Deutsche Bank

In Frankfurt’s Westend, the expensive district at the foot of the Deutsche Bank towers, you’ll find unusually helpless bankers these days. There is, for example, the investment expert who experienced the worst crashes in recent decades, above all the financial and euro crises. Even he says: What has happened to Deutsche Bank shares in the past few weeks is “irrational”, “crazy”. On Friday a week ago, the market value of the country’s largest financial institution had collapsed not by five, not by ten, but by up to fifteen percent. There was no obvious trigger for this. Sure, the banking quake had rocked Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse. But the situation had actually calmed down since the announcement of the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS. And Deutsche Bank, says the investment banker, is “objectively stable”.

See also  Caterpillar, the closure of Jesi announced. Unions: "A bolt from the blue"

You may also like

Nigeria: construction of Auchi airport approved

Mercedes-Benz enters offshore wind business

Zuppi sinks Meloni’s “merit”. The cardinal’s goal is...

We won’t get rid of them anytime soon

Pnrr, useless advances if the coffers are empty....

Before the gold soared, the demolition households hoarded...

Deutsche Bahn: Bahn boss Lutz doubled his salary...

Eurizon Absolute Return Solution Fund: Opinions and Characteristics

German inflation rate falls to 7.4 percent in...

the new US strategy in Africa and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy